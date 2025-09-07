Our Golden Days Ending, Episode 10 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers, and More

Our Golden Days episode 10 will air on KBS 2TV on Sunday (September 7) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will reveal the fate of Ji Eun Oh and Lee Ji Hyuk. It will also feature a tense encounter between Lee Ji Hyuk and Lee Ji Wan, Ji Hyuk's younger brother. According to the production team, this brief meeting between the two siblings might shake up the Lee family.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama focuses on the difference between how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 10:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview stills feature a brief meeting between Ji Hyuk and Ji Wan. The siblings struggle to hide their shock and surprise during this tense encounter. It remains to be seen how their brief meeting will impact the Lee family.