Our Blooming Youth Episode 17: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Our Blooming Youth episode 17 will air on tvN Monday, April 3, at 8.50 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the mystery and crime-solving journey of Crown Prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi. People in Korea can watch the episode on tvN or stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

With only a week left before the finale, the viewers are curious about what lies ahead for Crown Prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi. The preview for this week hints at troubled moments for Jae Yi because it shows Tae Gang grabbing her in anger. The clip then teased the beginning of a rivalry between the crown prince and the evil Queen.

Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this historical fantasy romance drama will begin by featuring tension between Hae Yi and Tae Gang. Although Lee Hwan warmly welcomed his bodyguard to the palace, he became hostile toward Jae Yi. Despite all the hurdles, Tae Gang delivered the Queen's message to Monk Mujin -- Kim Myung Jin's teacher.

The promo video also shows the Queen moving on with her evil plans. Princess Ha Yeon takes Grand Prince Myeongan to the monks t help him forget his painful memories. Tae Gang used this opportunity to help his team become powerful. Later, Han Seong On takes the Grand Prince to the palace hinting at a rivalry between Tae Gang and Seong On.

Meanwhile, Princess Ha Yeon will inform the Crown Prince about the Queen's evil doings. But she stops her brother from reporting it to the King. The followers of this historical fantasy romance drama might see the beginning of a rivalry between the crown prince and the Queen this week.

How to Watch Our Blooming Youth Episode 17?

Watch Our Blooming Youth episode 17 on tvN to know the mysteries of the ghost letter. International K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.