Our Blooming Youth Actor Park Hyung Sik to Reunite with The Heirs Co-Star Park Shin Hye After 10 Years

Actor Park Hyung Sik, portraying the role of Crown Prince Lee Hwan in the ongoing tvN historical romance drama Our Blooming Youth, will reunite with The Heirs co-star after ten years through an upcoming romantic comedy-drama. The mini-series titled Doctor Slump will follow a group of doctors to achieve their dreams.

Hyung Sik will share screen space with Shin Hye in the upcoming drama by director Oh Hyun Jong of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo fame. Scriptwriter Baek Sun Wo of What's Wrong With Secretary Kim fame is writing the script for this mini-series. The other confirmed cast members are Yoon Bak and Gong Sung Ha.

Story and Casting

The upcoming romantic comedy-drama will tell the story of two doctors trying to revive their lives after falling into a slump. The onscreen couple faces some challenges in their professional lives shortly after they start following successful paths.

Hyung Sik will portray star plastic surgeon Yeo Jung Woo. He will reunite with his rival anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul, portrayed by Shin Hye, after falling into a slump in his life. The plastic surgeon reunited with his rival when she experienced burnout syndrome.

The two doctors will start working together during the darkest time of their lives and help each other by comforting one another, sharing heartwarming conversations, exchanging excitement, and delivering smiles.

Yoon Bak and Sung Ha will appear in the mini-series as star doctors. Yoon Bak will portray plastic surgeon Bin Dae Young. He is both prestigious and pitiful. Although the doctor has a one-sided rivalry with Jung Woo, he understands the star doctor better than anyone else. Sung Ha will play OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology) anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ram.

Casts Share their Thoughts

Hyung Sik recently shared some details about his character and said he is excited to appear in his first romantic comedy-drama in a while. At the same time, he is also nervous about his performance.

"I am both nervous and excited because it's my first rom-com in a while. I'm glad and excited to meet actress Park Shin Hye after a long time and to work together again," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, Shin Hye said she was attracted to the character from the beginning because she felt attached to the character. She thinks a lot about facing such challenges and living a healthy life.

"Anyone can fall into a slump in their lives. I tend to think a lot about how to wisely overcome that moment and live in good health, so I related to the figure of Nam Ha Neul. I felt a sense of familiarity with the situation she faced, so I was more attracted to her. I will work hard to film so that I can deliver comfort to the many people who have become tired in life," the actor said.