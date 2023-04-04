Our Blooming Youth Ending, Episode 20 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Our Blooming Youth ending will continue to follow Crown Prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi. Episode 20 will air on tvN Tuesday, April 11, at 8.50 pm KST. The finale will reveal the fate of Lee Hwan and Jae Yi. People in Korea can watch the episode on tvN or stream it on TVING.



Big revelations await the viewers in the finale of Our Blooming Youth, which will air on Tuesday. The viewers are curious whether the onscreen couple will get their happy endings in the last chapter. According to cast member Park Hyung Sik, Lee Hwan and Jae Yi might not get a fairytale ending.

The actor said watching the onscreen couple from the moment they met each other feels like watching the four seasons. He explained that the onscreen couple would experience the freshness of spring, the heat of summer, the refreshing cool of autumn, and the cold of winter in their relationship.

How to Watch Our Blooming Youth Episode 20?

Watch Our Blooming Youth episode 17 on tvN Tuesday, April 11, at 8.50 pm KST to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. People in Korea can stream the mini-series on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, the UK, China, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, can watch the historical fantasy thriller romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of the finale:

The US - 7.50 am

India - 5.20 pm

Thailand - 6.50 pm

Japan - 8.50 pm

The Philippines - 7.50 pm

Indonesia - 6.50 pm

Malaysia - 7.50 pm

Canada - 3.50 am

Our Blooming Youth Ending

The followers of this mini-series have speculated a happy ending for the onscreen couple.

"Overall, #OurBloomingYouth is a story the writers could have told in twelve episodes, but I enjoyed the build-up. The finale will be rewarding if the writers stick to the source material. I do agree with everyone that we needed romance," a netizen wrote.

"They will end together in the last episode or make a canon. For them, I sleep peacefully at night," another netizen wrote.