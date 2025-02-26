BLACKPINK's Lisa to Make History as First K-Pop Star to Perform at the Oscars Alongside Doja Cat and RAYE

Popular K-pop sensation Lisa, a member of the K-pop band BLACKPINK, is set to perform at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2. She will be the first K-pop artist in history to take the Oscars stage, marking a major milestone for both her career and the global influence of K-pop. She will be joined by international music stars Doja Cat and RAYE, making the performance one of the most anticipated moments of the event.

Lisa will perform Born Again, her newly released song that also features Doja Cat and RAYE. The track was re-released on February 7 as part of her highly anticipated first full-length album, ALTER EGO. The performance at the Oscars will be the song's first live rendition, making it an even more significant moment for her fans worldwide.

On February 24, The Academy confirmed Lisa's participation through an official announcement on social media. The post read, "Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of BLACKPINK, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema." Along with the announcement, The Academy shared a short promotional video featuring the three artists.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien and will take place at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will also feature live performances from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both of whom will star in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway hit. Additionally, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will make a special appearance, adding to the night's star-studded lineup.

The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC at 7 PM Eastern Time (4 PM Pacific Time). For the first time, the event will also be available for live streaming on Hulu, expanding its accessibility to a broader audience. Fans in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar on March 3. The event will also be broadcast on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV, ensuring fans worldwide don't miss out on the grand spectacle.

Lisa has been making waves not only in music but also in the entertainment industry. She recently made her acting debut in the highly acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus, which premiered its latest season on February 16. Her role in the show has generated significant buzz, further establishing her presence in Hollywood.

With her upcoming Oscars performance, Lisa is set to achieve yet another milestone in her career. She has consistently pushed boundaries, proving that K-pop artists can successfully transition into international entertainment spaces. Her fans, known as BLINKs, are eagerly anticipating the historic moment, as Lisa continues to break barriers and showcase her immense talent on one of the biggest stages in the world.

The 97th Academy Awards is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, and Lisa's performance is expected to be a highlight. As anticipation builds, music and film enthusiasts alike are eager to witness this groundbreaking moment in entertainment history.