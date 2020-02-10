Despite the rain gods deciding to play havoc on the day Hollywood witnesses its biggest awards, Oscars 2020, the red carpet glittered with the stars arriving dressed in their bests. The ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Months and months of planning goes into finalising minutest of the details for the perfect top-to-toe look of the stars attending the Academy Awards. Here is a look at what your favourite stars wore at the ceremony:

34-year-old Lily Aldridge, Victoria's Secret Angel appeared like an yesteryear movie star in her plunging white wrap dress that came with ruffles. The eye-catching piece on the Ralph and Lauren gown was the perfectly placed red flower on her hip. The gown was styled by Emma Jade Morrison.

One of early birds to arrive on the red carpet was Kristin Cavallari who wore a a strapless powder blue dress by Valdrin Sahiti that was accessorised with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Giuliana Rancic wore a cherry red coloured sleeveless Zuhra mirrored gown by Atelier. The floor length gown came packed with red feather detailing towards the lower half. She completed her look by donning a couple of rings by Hammer Man. She wore shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

50-year-old Billy Porter slayed the red carpet by wearing a sleeveless custom top featuring a a gold-feathered turtle-neck top. The Pose actor paired the top with a graphic print orange and amber-colored ball skirt. he wore a lace-up heels by Jimmy Choo for the event. Earlier, he had said: "I have something cooking for the Oscars. It's a surprise. I can't tell any of you. Just you wait."rm shoes that tied up over fishnet stockings.

Even though Blac Chyna, former fiance of Rob Kardashian, left the onlookers guessing how she was invited to the exclusive event, the social media star, in her first ever Oscar appearance wore a black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit decked with dark blue fringed and jewels.

Chrissy Metz wore a stunning off-shoulder floor length gown in red colour by Christian Siriano. Taking a break from her usual dark brunette hair, Chrissy sported a lighter version of the hair color. She kept the make-up simple by wearing a red lip colour.

This is what your favorite stars looked like on the red carpet for Academy Awards