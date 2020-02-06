The Oscars 2020 will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, at 5pm PST or 8pm EST, on Sunday, February 9. People in the United Kingdom can watch the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony live at 1am GMT on Monday, February 10. For Australians, the awards show will begin at 12pm AEST on Monday, February 10.

The show will be telecast live through various broadcasting channels, networks and streaming sites world-wide. People from various parts of the globe, including Canada, Russia, Japan, Singapore, India, the Netherlands, Denmark, Mexico and Brazil can stream the show live online from their homes for free.

How to watch the Oscars 2020 in the US

People in the US can watch the awards ceremony live online on ABC this Sunday, February 9, at 5pm PST or 8pm EST. Those who do not have a TV at home can watch the star-studded event on their laptop or smartphone by signing up a subscription scheme on the ABC website and ABC App or by signing in the details of a satellite provider, cable service or live streaming company.

In order to watch the awards show for free, a person will have to opt for a seven-day trial pack of any live streaming service providers that broadcasts ABC programs. Some of the options are YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

How to watch the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony for free in the UK

The show will be broadcast live in the UK through Sky Cinema on Monday, February 10, at 1am GMT. Another option to watch the event live online is through Now TV. But you may need a Sky Cinema subscription for it. If you are looking for a free streaming option of Oscars 2020, you can try out the 14-day free trial pack of Sky Cinema Pass on Now TV.

How to watch Oscars 2020 in Australia

People in Australia can watch the ceremony live online for free by tuning in to Channel 7. Those who do not have a TV at home or those who are not interested in watching the awards show on TV can stream the ceremony live online on the official website for Channel 7 or by accessing the 7plus App.