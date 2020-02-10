The countdown has begun for the 92nd Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars. The grand event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. There is fierce competition between Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The Joker has been nominated in 11 categories; The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood have been nominated in 10 categories.

The award function will take place at 6.30 p.m. (ET) on February 9. In the United Kingdom the event can be watched from 1 a.m. (GMT) on February 10. In Australia it will be at 12 p.m. (AEST) on February 10. In India, event can be witnessed at 6.30 a.m. (IST) on February 10. The show can be watched live in India on Hotstar too apart from getting live updates on Oscar's official Twitter handle.

Live streaming

If you are a fan of Oscars and want to watch it live here is how you can watch it.

For the audience in the US, ABC will be live streaming the broadcast on ABC.com or ABC App (this service is region specific). If you can't avail this service, then you can choose to watch it on Locast.

Oscars can be watched live also on ABC app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Apart from this the grand event also can be witnessed live on YouTube TV via computer, mobile device, or smart TV.

Streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV, and Roku will also be broadcasting the Oscars live.

Also log on to the official Oscars Twitter account @TheAcademy for live updates.

This year too, the red carpet event will not have any host.

Top nominations for the Academy Awards

Apart from Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Christian Bale and Matt Damon's Ford v Ferrari, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver-starrer Marriage Story and South Korean film Parasite also have featured in multiple nominations.

This time, the foreign-language category has been renamed as Best International Feature Film.

South Korean film Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho has been nominated in Best International Feature Film, Best Picture category and other two categories.