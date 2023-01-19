Oscar Nominations 2023: How to Watch, Airdate, Venue, Hosts, and More of 95th Annual Academy Awards

Oscar nominations for 2023 will be announced from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday, January 24, at 8.30 am EST through a worldwide live telecast on Good Morning America. Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed will announce the nominees for this year with M3gan star Allison Williams.

People in the US can watch the announcement on ABC's morning show or stream it on the official website Goodmorningamerica.com. People from other parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the Middle East, can check the nomination list on ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy's social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place with a worldwide live broadcast on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Late-night talk show comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the star-studded event. He will be hosting the award ceremony for the third time. Previously, he hosted the 89th and 90th editions of the event.

Top Contenders

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier released the list of over 300 movies that are eligible for Best Picture Oscar this year. The Banshees of Inshirin, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Elvis are some top contenders in this category.

In the acting category, Tom Cruise for Top Gun, Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Viola Davis for The Woman King, and Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r are the top contenders.

Watch Oscar nominations 2023 live online on Good Morning America Tuesday, January 24, at 8.30 am EST. Check out the complete list of nominees on the official website of the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Last year, Ahmed won the Academy Award for Best Action Live Short Film, The Long Goodbye. He shared the award with director Aneil Karia. Previously, he received Oscar nominations for his role in the feature film, Sound of Metals.

Meanwhile, Williams was part of the Academy Award-winning film Get Out. she is also the star and executive producer of the new horror thriller M3gan, which is a viral hit.