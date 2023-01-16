Critics' Choice Awards 2023 winners are being announced at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, through a worldwide live telecast for people across the globe. The 28th annual award ceremony began with a worldwide live telecast on The CW at 7 pm EST. Chelsea Handler is hosting the star-studded event.

The award show will reveal the winners of this year in various categories, such as Best Picture, Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Foreign Language Film and Drama Series, Best Score, and Best Song. A star-studded lineup of presenters will announce the winners on stage.

Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff Bridges. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle MonÃ¡e. The other presenters are Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, and Jeremy Allen White.

Critics' Choice Awards 2023 Winners

Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the nomination list with 14 nods, followed by The Fabelmans with 11 nominations. The Banshees of Inisherin and Babylon earned nine nods each, while Abbott Elementary topped the nomination list in the television category with six nods. Better Call Saul received five nods, followed by Gaslit, The Good Fight, and Reservation Dogs received four nods each.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Pachinko are among the Best Foreign Language Series nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. The other nominees in this category are 1899, Borgen, Garcia! The Kingdom Exodus, Kleo, My Brilliant Friend, and Tehran.

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

TÃ¡r

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle for Babylon

Todd Field for TÃ¡r

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann for Elvis

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King

SS Rajamouli for RRR

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Austin Butler for Elvis as Elvis Presley

Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin as PÃ¡draic SÃºilleabhÃ¡in

Brendan Fraser for The Whale as Charlie

Paul Mescal for Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy for Living as Mr. Williams

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r as Lydia TÃ¡r

Viola Davis for The Woman King as General Nanisca

Danielle Deadwyler for Till as Mamie Till-Mobley

Margot Robbie for Babylon as Nellie LaRoy

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano for The Fabelmans as Burt Fabelman

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway as James

Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans as Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda - WINNER

Jessie Buckley for Women Talking as Mariche Loewen

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin as SiobhÃ¡n SÃºilleabhÃ¡in

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

Janelle MonÃ¡e for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Cassandra "Andi" Brand

Best Young Actor

Frankie Corio for Aftersun as Sophie Paterson

Jalyn Hall for Till as Emmett Till

Gabriel LaBelle for The Fabelmans as Samuel "Sammy" Fabelman

Bella Ramsey for Catherine Called Birdy as Lady Catherine / Birdy

Banks Repeta for Armageddon Time as Paul Graff

Sadie Sink for The Whale as Ellie

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field for TÃ¡r

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert for Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter for The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro for Living

Rian Johnson for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz for She Said

Sarah Polley for Women Talking - WINNER

Best Editing

Tom Cross for Babylon

Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, and James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis

Monika Willi for TÃ¡r

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter for Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins for Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister for TÃ¡r

Janusz KamiÅ„ski for The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren for Babylon

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Jenny Eagan for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin for Elvis

Gersha Phillips for The Woman King

Mary Zophres for Babylon

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler and Lisa K. Sessions for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter and Karen O'Hara for The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, and Vanessa Cole for Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn for Elvis

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino for Babylon

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino for The Batman

Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir for TÃ¡r - WINNER

Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir for Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

John Williams for The Fabelmans

Best Song

Carolina for Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand for Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu for RRR - WINNER

New Body Rhumba for White Noise

Best Hair and Makeup

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front â€¢ Germany

Argentina, 1985 â€¢ Argentina

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths â€¢ Mexico

Close â€¢ Belgium

Decision to Leave â€¢ South Korea

RRR â€¢ India - WINNER

Best Drama Series

Andor

Bad Sisters

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges for The Old Man as Dan Chase / Henry Dixon / Johnny Kohler

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us as Randall Pearson

Diego Luna for Andor as Cassian Andor

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic

Adam Scott for Severance as Mark Scout

Antony Starr for The Boys as Homelander

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski for The Good Fight as Diane Lockhart

Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey

Laura Linney for Ozark as Wendy Byrde

Mandy Moore for This Is Us as Rebecca Pearson

Kelly Reilly for Yellowstone as Beth Dutton

Zendaya for Euphoria as Rue Bennett

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Andre Braugher for The Good Fight as Ri'Chard Lane

Ismael Cruz CÃ³rdova for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Arondir

Michael Emerson for Evil as Dr. Leland Townsend

Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul as Gus Fring - WINNER

John Lithgow for The Old Man as Harold Harper

Matt Smith for House of the Dragon as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Milly Alcock for House of the Dragon as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Carol Burnett for Better Call Saul as Marion

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt - WINNER

Julia Garner for Ozark as Ruth Langmore

Audra McDonald for The Good Fight as Liz Reddick

Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth

Bill Hader for Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

Keegan-Michael Key for Reboot as Reed Sterling

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs as Bear Smallhill

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate for Dead to Me as Jen Harding

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant as Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden

RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry for Girls5eva as Wickie

Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs as Elora Danan Postoak

Jean Smart for Hacks as Deborah Vance

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brandon Scott Jones for Ghosts as Captain Isaac Higgintoot

Leslie Jordan for Call Me Kat as Phil

James Marsden for Dead to Me as Ben Wood / Steve Wood

Chris Perfetti for Abbott Elementary as Jacob Hill

Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie

Henry Winkler for Barry as Gene Cousineau

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis for Reservation Dogs as Willie Jack

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear as Sydney Adamu

Marcia Gay Harden for Uncoupled as Claire Lewis

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman

Annie Potts for Young Sheldon as Constance "Connie" Tucker

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard - WINNER

Best Limited Series

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

Best Movie Made for Television

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ben Foster for The Survivor as Harry Haft

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre

Samuel L. Jackson for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey as Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic - WINNER

Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy as Tommy Lee

Ben Whishaw for This Is Going to Hurt as Adam Kay

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna as Anna Sorokin / Anna Delvey

Lily James for Pam & Tommy as Pamela Anderson

Amber Midthunder for Prey as Naru

Julia Roberts for Gaslit as Martha Mitchell

Michelle Pfeiffer for The First Lady as Betty Ford

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett for Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia

Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient as Sam Fortner

Matthew Goode for The Offer as Robert Evans

Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird as Larry Hall - WINNER

Ray Liotta for Black Bird as James "Big Jim" Keene

Shea Whigham for Gaslit as G. Gordon Liddy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel Fleishman

Dominique Fishback for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey as Robyn

Betty Gilpin for Gaslit as Mo Dean

Melanie Lynskey for Candy as Betty Gore

Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer â€“ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland - WINNER

Juno Temple for The Offer as Bettye McCartt

Best Animated Series

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

Best Foreign Language Series

1899 - Germany

Borgen - Denmark

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - South Korea

Â¡GarcÃ­a! - Spain

The Kingdom Exodus - Denmark

Kleo - Germany

My Brilliant Friend - Italy / United States

Pachinko - United States

Tehran - Israel

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special