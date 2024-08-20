Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders Speak Out After Instagram Removes Racy Video

Oscar De La Hoya, the legendary Hall of Fame boxer, and his girlfriend, Holly Sonders, found themselves at the center of a social media storm after a video they shared on Instagram was abruptly removed on Sunday. The couple, known for their playful and often candid posts, was surprised by the backlash and subsequent removal of the video, which they both later addressed in their Instagram Stories.

The video in question featured De La Hoya, 51, wearing nothing but a thong while dancing on a balcony with Sonders, 37, who was dressed in a pink thong bikini. The couple danced to the upbeat rhythm of Sak Noel's hit song "Loca People," capturing a moment of fun and lightheartedness. However, the video quickly garnered attention—not all of it positive.

Shortly after posting, the video was removed from both De La Hoya's and Sonders' Instagram accounts. The couple believes the removal was due to reports from users who didn't appreciate the content. Sonders took to her Instagram Story to express her frustration, writing, "We both posted a funny video an hour ago. It got taken down on both our accounts due to lames reporting it." She noted that the post had received significant engagement before being taken down, saying, "Oscar's had 6,000 comments in 30 minutes. I guess some ppl really hate to see us having fun."

De La Hoya also addressed the situation, sharing his thoughts on his Instagram Story. He explained that the post was meant to be in good fun and expressed disappointment that some viewers chose to report it. "I just got taken down! My last post was all in good fun and hater's [sic] reported it who hate seeing me happy," he wrote.

Despite the setback, both De La Hoya and Sonders were undeterred. Sonders assured their followers that they would continue sharing content, saying, "The good news ... we will be back tomorrow with more." This isn't the first time the couple has shared such content. Last month, while vacationing in Mexico, Sonders posted a similar video of the pair on the beach. In that video, De La Hoya was wearing swim shorts as they flexed their arms together.

De La Hoya and Sonders have been public about their relationship since the summer of 2021, and they've frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media. Their posts often feature moments of joy, laughter, and romance, making them a popular couple among their followers. However, as this recent incident shows, not all of their content is received positively by the broader Instagram community.

The video's removal highlights the fine line public figures walk on social media, where playful content can sometimes spark unexpected controversy. Despite this, De La Hoya and Sonders remain committed to sharing their lives with their fans, promising more content in the days to come. For now, the couple seems to be taking the incident in stride, choosing to focus on the positive and continue enjoying their time together.