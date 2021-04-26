Oscar 2021: Nomadland Wins Best Film, Chloe Zhao is Best Director; Complete LIST of Winners

Nomadland, a tale woven around a community of van dwellers in the American West during the recession era, took home three awards during the 93rd Academy Awards held on Sunday. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film won Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director.

The Oscars 2021 were finally held on Sunday, after being delayed by two months. It was showcased from two locations Los Angeles, The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The presenters included Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

Anthony Hopkins Creates History

Anthony Hopkins, 83, created history by becoming the oldest ever Best Actor Oscar winner. He bagged the award for his role in The Father.

Nomadland's Frances McDormand, who played the role of a widow in a depressed Nevada mining town, took home her third Oscar for by bagging the Best Actress in a Leading Role.

David Fincher's film Mank, which led the nominations with 10 categories, won the award for cinematography and production design.

Here is the complete list of the Oscar 2021 winners:

Best Picture

"Nomadland" — Winner

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" — Winner

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" — Winner

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" — Winner

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" — Winner

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" — Winner

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Original Song

"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" — Winner

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

Animated Feature Film

"Soul" — Winner

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Wolfwalkers"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — Winner

"Emma."

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Visual Effects

"Tenet" — Winner

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

Cinematography

"Mank" — Winner

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Film Editing

"Sound of Metal" — Winner

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Production Design

"Mank" — Winner

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Sound

"Sound of Metal" — Winner

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

International Feature Film

Denmark, "Another Round" — Winner

Hong Kong, "Better Days"

Romania, "Collective"

Tunisia, "The Man Who Sold His Skin"

Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Documentary Short Subject

"Colette" — Winner

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Documentary Feature

"My Octopus Teacher" — Winner

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"Time"

Live Action Short Film

"Two Distant Strangers" — Winner

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"White Eye"

Animated Short Film

"If Anything Happens I Love You" — Winner

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" — Winner

Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance, "Sound of Metal"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father" — Winner

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami..."

Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"

Original Score

"Soul" — Winner

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

Costume Design