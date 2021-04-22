Who is Latisha Bell? Black Woman Shoots Dead 52-Year-Old; GRAPHIC Video Goes Viral

Nichelle Thomas, a 52-year-old woman, was shot dead at point black range during a broad daylight attack in Park Slope, Brooklyn, on Wednesday. The suspected shooter, identified as Latisha Bell, has surrendered herself to the police.

According to the cops the victim was rushed to a Presbyterian hospital, where she died. The motive behind the attack is still not ascertained.

Shooter Hit Thomas in the Head

The graphic video of the attack, recorded on a surveillance camera, has gone viral on social media. In the incident which occurred around 1 p.m at Fourth Avenue and St. Marks Place, Thomas was shot in the head by the assailant.

The 10-second clip begins with Thomas walking in the corridor as she comes near Bodega. At the same time, the attacker, a woman dressed in all black, is seen crossing the street and running towards the victim. Unaware of the attack, Thomas opens the door on the shop and tried to enter.

It is at this point when the shooter takes out the gun and shoots Thomas point-blank in the back of the head. As Thomas collapses on the ground, the attacker flees the spot.

Speaking to the New York Post, Bodega cashier ­Mohammed Ali said that he heard one shot and knew it was from a gun. Stating that he ran outside and saw "a lady lying face-up on the sidewalk and above her eyes was a hole with blood coming out."

"I've been working here for 12 years and I've never seen anything like this. It's scary. If the bullet hadn't hit her, I might have been the one hit," he told the outlet.

Bell Charged With Murder and Criminal Possession of Weapon

The outlet reported that hours after fatally shooting the 52-year-old, Bell surrendered herself by turning up at the 78th Precinct station house. She was later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The graphic video was widely shared on multiple social media platforms with several users expressing shock over the same. "I wouldn't suggest watching this video, but realtors would tell you this is Park Slope and this is right in the middle of the day," tweeted a user while sharing the video.

"Remember when it was hard to find cheap rent in Park Slope back in the day-errrr-2019? Looks like you're good now," wrote another.