A claim suggesting that US President Joe Biden was denied entry into the Pentagon last week is found to be fake. Despite the claim made by a questionable website being fake, it was widely circulated on social media.

The US President had recently taken a decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan over the next few months. The US officials had stated that withdrawal of the troops will be completed by the 20th anniversary of Sept 11, 2001.

Biden Was Stopped by Members of US Pentagon Police?

The fake claim originated after Real Raw News published an article headlined, 'Biden Denied Entry to Pentagon.' Citing a 'source', the website claimed that Biden was stopped from entering the Pentagon by the US Pentagon Police.

According to the outlet, in the incident which occurred on April 16, Biden was informed by the members of Pentagon Police that "they had standing orders to prevent Biden administration members–including Biden–from entering the building. Those orders reportedly included the use of deadly force."

"Biden demanded to know who gave the order, stumbling through his words, and was told the directive came directly from Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps and a ranking member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. When Biden demanded to speak with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, he was told Milley—a Biden supporter—was no longer in charge," the source told the outlet.

Fake Claim Created Furor on Social Media

The fake claim soon went viral with many netizens sharing it on social media. "The Man That Calls Himself President, Joseph R. Biden, Denied Entry to Pentagon (Must Video) - best news here," tweeted a user.

"Biden Denied Entry to Pentagon. It is possible that Gen. Milley has been overthrown, and Marine Corps Gen. David Berger has assumed command of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," wrote another user.

Debunking the claim made by the website, Lead Stories said that there was no evidence to support that the President visited Pentagon on April 16.

Claiming that Real Raw News is known for making false allegations, the Fact Checking outlet said that as per Biden's public schedule and press reports the US President had hosted the Japanese prime minister, held a press conference and left the White House for Wilmington, Delaware.

In an email sent to the outlet, a Pentagon spokesperson wrote, "I can assure you that is NOT accurate.