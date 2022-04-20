Orsolya Gaal: Queens Mom Went Missing Two Years Back and Was Reported by Husband Before Mysteriously Returning

Queens mom Orsolya Gaal had gone missing two years back and was reported by her husband before she was brutally murdered on Saturday and stuffed in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Gaal went missing after going to a party two years back but was later found after her husband filed a missing report with the NYPD.

The revelation comes as police continue to search for a former handyman, who is believed to have had an affair with Gaal, and killed her after they broke up. The former handyman, who is now a person of interest in Gaal murder, allegedly knew where the spare key of the family used to be kept.

The Backstory

Gaal may have been killed brutally but a lot of dark things are coming out about her life as police continue to investigate the case. According to police sources quoted by multiple media outlets, Gaal went missing two years back also.

According to the New York Post, Gaal's husband, Howard Klein had contacted 911 just after 7 am on May 29, 2020, to report that his wife had not returned from a late-night stroll the night before.

Police was about to launch a hunt for her but Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Gaal, 51, had been found.

This time too Gaal was not in touch with her family hours before she was murdered. According to police, Gaal began her day early on Friday in the backyard of her Juno Street home. She then proceeded to Manhattan's Lincoln Center with friends that evening before hitting a Queens bar in the evening.

Interestingly, she was seen alone at the bar. According to the reports, Gaal was at the bar alone for some time, as if waiting for someone, before returning to her well-kept Juno Street house. It's unknown whether the mother ever met the person she purported to be looking for.

Mystery Deepens

It is not known what happened after that. Hours later her was found inside a duffle bag that was dumped near her home. Gaal was murdered in the basement of her home by an unknown assailant, who then hauled her body half a mile away and dumped along a popular walking trail on Metropolitan Avenue.

Gaal suffered nearly 60 stabbing wounds, with knife wounds to her to her neck, torso, left arm, fingers and hand in what appeared to be defensive wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gaal knew her killer and she probably had even spoken to the person. Police now believe that the person knew everything about Gaal.

According to reports, a former handyman is believed to have knowledge of Gaal's home, including where she kept a spare key, despite the fact that authorities have not yet revealed his name. He is also suspected of having had an affair with Gaal before things went bad.

The relationship appears to have ended, although it's unknown who ended it. Police sources also told multiple media outlets that Gaal's murderer apparently didn't go to her home planning to kill her.

Moreover, police sources claim that the murder was too sloppy and wasn't planned. Also, given the severe nature of the crime, they assume the attack was personal and motivated by rage directed at her, according to sources.

However, the murderer is still at large but NYPD is confident of tracking and arresting the suspect. They believe the surveillance footage, which shows the killer dragging Gaal's body after stuffing it in a duffle bag, will led them to the murderer.