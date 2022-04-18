Who Killed Orsolya Gaal? 13-Yr-Old Son Questioned After Queens Woman's Body Found in Duffel Bag; Is Real Killer at Large?

The cold-blooded murder of Orsolya Gaal, 51, in Queens area of New York City has left hundreds shocked. The images of her dismembered body stuffed in a hockey duffel bag, have gone viral, as also the footage showing the killer dragging the bag along.

Shockingly, the woman's 13-year-old son is on the list of suspects, who was handcuffed by NYPD before being taken for questioning.

The case is being widely discussed on social media as a large number of people are connecting this dreadful incident to "juvenile crime" stating that he was the only individual at home with his mother when the incident happened.

Uncontrolled Anger, the Probable Reason Behind the Murder

As reported in New York Post, Gaal had gone out with her friends on Friday evening and returned home before midnight. At around 4.30 a.m. somebody rolled the duffel bag down the sidewalk which was captured on multiple cameras. Her body was found a mile away from her home.

Moreover, the investigation officials have not found a trace of break-in at the victim's house which points toward the fact that she was known to the murderer. It has been further stated that the victim was stabbed out of anger.

At the same time, Gaal's husband, businessman Howard Klein, is also among the top suspects in the case. Reportedly, Klein was on a college-hunt tour with the couple's 17-year-old son in Portland when the incident took place.

"Dismembered body of woman is found in duffel bag in Queens>these cops are out of control. They just walked into a private home and arrested a CHILD??? WTF" read a tweet.

A twitter user stated, "13 yr old son questioned/released. Klein & older son headed back to NY. Grisly murder. Klein says family lives in danger. Apparently killed& dismembered in her home. Son questioned after Orsolya Gaal's body found in blood-soaked duffel bag in Queens."

"Yet another outrage and one more for the body count. This has MS-13 written all over it. Maybe we can send some mental health counselors and violence interrupters over to ask them to please stop dismembering young women and dumping them on the street," expressed another twitter user.