Orsolya Gaal: Queens Mom Had Affair with Former Handyman? NYPD Look for Suspect Who Had Access to Spare Key

The NYPD is looking for a former handyman lover of murder Queens mom Orsolya Gaal who had the knowledge and details of her home including where the family kept the spare keys, according to reports. The handyman is believed to have been an affair with Gaal, who was brutally stabbed to her death and then stuffed in a duffle bag in the early hours of Saturday.

Although police didn't name the suspect, they have now launched a manhunt for the handyman believed to have murdered Gaal. This comes as investigators confirmed that there was no sign of forced entry into the Gaal's house before she was murdered.

Handyman Lover?

According to reports, the handyman is believed to have knowledge of Gaal's home, including where she kept a spare key, despite the fact that authorities have not yet revealed his name. He is also suspected of having had an affair with Gaal before things went bad.

The relationship appears to have ended, although it's unknown who ended it. Police sources also told multiple media outlets that Gaal's murderer apparently didn't go to her home planning to kill her.

For one thing, sources say, the frenzied fatal attack on the married Forest Hills mom was too sloppy. "[Detectives] don't think it was a planned murder,'' a source told the New York Post.

"He left a blood trail for five blocks from the house,'' the source added.

"It was like a trail of bread crumbs. If you want to kill somebody, you try to make it a little cleaner, be a little more prepared. He didn't go with something to move her body. He took something from the house. I'm sure with that kind of blood, there's lots of DNA there,'' the source further said.

"The killer's DNA has gotta be in that blood. It's not a clean scene.''

Although specifics about the relationship are still sketchy, police sources told the outlet that the man would have known exactly where Gaal's Forest Hills Tudor house's spare key was stored and could have entered without breaking in.

Killer Knew Victim

Although the suspect is still at large, preliminary investigations indicated that the murdered knew Gaal and that is why the handyman is now being sought. Moreover, given the severe nature of the crime, they assume the attack was personal and motivated by rage directed at her, according to sources.

Sources say cops are also hunting for numerous guys Gaal had been messaging before her death, and police have put up posters around the neighborhood offering a $3,500 reward for information.

Gaal was assassinated at 12:41 am on Saturday, just after returning home following a night out. She was stabbed up to 60 times in the basement while alone in the house with her 13-year-old son Leo.

At 8:11 am on Saturday, police discovered her body in a duffel bag less than half a mile from the property. They returned to the residence after following a trail of blood.

Haunting doorbell camera footage shows a mysterious figure hauling the duffel bag away from her residence at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, less than four hours before it was discovered.

Gaal's body is believed to have been removed from the house through a back door before being stuffed in a duffel bag and disposed on a busy roadside pavement.

Howard Klein, Gaal's husband, and their oldest son, Jamie, were visiting colleges when she was brutally murdered. Leo, her younger son, was detained by police, but he was freed on Saturday.

Gaal was earlier seen alone at a pub near her home before returning for the night on Friday, according to the Post.

Shortly after tracing the blood back to Gaal's house Saturday morning, officers asked the Queens District Attorney's Office for a search warrant, according to NYPD sources.

According to sources, investigators were not issued the order until early evening, which cost them precious time in gathering evidence.