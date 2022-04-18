Orsolya Gaal Autopsy Report: Queens Mom Was Stabbed Over 60 Times Before Her Body Was Stuffed in Bag

Queens woman Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times before her body was stuffed into a duffel bag, revealed her autopsy report. Police discovered the bag on Saturday nearly half a mile away from her home, which is located in a gated community on Juno Street.

Puncture wounds were discovered on her carotid artery and trachea, the sources told The New York Post, adding that Gaal was discovered with knife wounds inside her fingers and on the palms of her hands.

Gaal Had 60 Sharp Force Injuries on Neck, Torso, Left arm

Gaal suffered nearly 60 sharp force injuries to her neck, torso and left arm, revealed the sources. However, so far it's not clear if she suffered any sexual trauma.

Previously it was revealed that an unidentified man could have killed Gaal. A surveillance image had emerged that showed the man dragging a hockey bag filled with remains of Gaal.

Gaal's Husband Howard Klein Flying Back to New York

Gaal was going out to watch a show, she had told her younger son. As Gaal tried to go out, she met a man, who police believe killed her, and stuffed her body in the bag.

Officials believe that Gaal, 51, potentially knew the man she was with. But they still investigating the possibility that she could have met any stranger.

Gaal's younger child was questioned as a person of interest in the matter. Police will also question Gaal's husband Howard Klein, who is flying back to New York.

On Saturday, officials found the bag filled with Gaal's remains, she could not be identified as there were no supporting indications such as an ID card or something else. Police officials had followed the blood trail and made an emergency entry into the woman's home in an attempt to get to the bottom of the matter.

Previously reports had also emerged the officials had been investigating the possibility that a male relative could have killed Gaal.