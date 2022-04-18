Mystery Man Killed Orsolya Gaal? Image Shows Unidentified Man Dragging Body of Queens Woman in Hockey Bag

Queens woman Orsolya Gaal was killed in her basement by an unidentified man, who stuffed her body in a hockey duffel bag on Sunday, revealed sources. A surveillance image has also emerged that showed the man dragging a hockey bag filled with remains of Gaal.

NYPD sources pointed out that Gaal, 51, apparently told her youngest son she was going out to watch a show, but she met with a man instead, according to PIX11 News. They added that the unidentified man Gaal in the basement of her home and stuffed her body in the bag.

Unidentified Man Sent Message To Gaal's Husband

Later, the man accessed Gaal's phone and sent a message to her husband 'Your whole family is next.'

NYPD officials have said that they have footage from around 4:30 am on Saturday of someone rolling the bag containing her body down the sidewalk from 'multiple cameras', according to Daily Mail.

The surveillance pictures showed that a man wearing a hoodie rolled a large bag down the sidewalk in Forest Hills, a nearby area to Gaal's home.

Gaal Potentially Knew the Unidentified Man

The sources have revealed that Gaal would have been knowing the man she was with. However, officials are also investigating the possibility that she met any mysterious stranger along the way.

Cops also saw a trail from the blood-soaked bag that led to Gaal's house.

Officials found her body nearly half a mile away from her home, which is located in a gated community on Juno Street. They have also questioned her husband and son considering both as persons of interest in her death.

When officials found the bag filled with Gaal's remains, she could not be identified as there were no supporting indications such as an ID card or something else. Police officials had followed the blood trail and made an emergency entry into the woman's home in an attempt to get to the bottom of the matter.

Previously reports had also emerged the officials had been investigating the possibility that a male relative could have killed Gaal.