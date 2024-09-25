Oran Routh: Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Son Arrested on Child Porn Charges after Cops Find 'Hundreds of Sick Images' During Home Raid

The son of alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday morning after the FBI checked his phone after his father's arrest and found hundreds of pornographic pictures. According to a criminal complaint, Oran Routh is charged in a federal court in North Carolina with receiving and possessing child porn.

The federal authorities reportedly learned about this on September 21 while searching his Greensboro home as part of an ongoing investigation. Oran is the son of Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump while he was golfing at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15.

Shocking Revelations and Another Arrest

Routh sent a letter to a friend in which he admitted to trying to kill Trump due to his opinions on Russia, the Ukraine conflict, and various other foreign policy issues, as stated by federal prosecutors.

According to court documents, the federal agents searched his two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental unit on the second floor and discovered electronic devices, including a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that was found in a laptop bag that also included "hundreds of child pornography files."

Officials claim that the videos showed sexual assault of youngsters as young as six. According to the allegation, Oran Routh possessed another Galaxy Note 9 with child porn on it.

The phone also contained a messaging program that is frequently used to distribute child porn. According to court documents, communications from July asked for a sneak peek at the graphic material before two files were uploaded to the device.

Oran is also believed to be a Trump hater, much like his father.

Following, Ryan Routh's arrest after he attempted to assassinate the former president, Oran claimed that while his father hates Trump like "every reasonable person does."

Son Defended Father

However, Oran defended his father, saying that he wasn't a violent guy. Oran at that time told the Daily Mail that his father wasn't a big fan of Trump. "I don't like Trump either," Oran added.

Ryan Routh previously declared on social media that "Democracy is on the ballot" this year and "we cannot lose," echoing anti-Trump sentiments similar to those expressed by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Oran initially expressed disbelief after he learnt that his father was arrested for trying to assassinate Trump. "He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," the son told the Daily Mail.

"That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him."

"He's not a violent person," Oran Routh also said. "He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f–king life."