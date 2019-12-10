Days after Google announced that it was ending support for the Google Glass Explorer Edition next year, Oppo has kept the dream of augmented reality glasses alive by unveiling its own AR-tech enabled glasses. Google's Glass failure was attributed to bad marketing as it was sold exclusively to "Glass Explorers" at $1,500 instead of retailing it in the stores.

Oppo announces AR Glass

In order to be successful in the market, AR glasses demand the perfect balance between comfort, portability, and privacy and Oppo is ready to take up the challenge by launching its own product, the AR Glass, at its recent inaugural OPPO Innovation Day event in a bid to prove that its innovation and tech goes beyond just smartphones.

The announcement from the Chinese tech giant comes as a little bit of a surprise as many expected Oppo's event to revolve around Oppo's upcoming line-up of smartphones and next-gen technology including 5G. However, the fast and wide bandwidth promised by 5G networks will definitely speed up the process of Oppo's fancy new headgear to wirelessly communicate with computers and other linked devices and take on the likes of Microsoft's HoloLens 2.

Features and Release Date

OPPO's new AR Glass will feature dual fisheye cameras on the front in addition to an HD camera in the middle flanked by two TOF (Time of Flight) sensors on each side. The device also appears to be have two green buttons on either side and can be used to view AR content, play AR games, and get access to AR services.

Furthermore, the AR Glass will allow users to look through a panel with Diffractive Waveguide technology and will be able to see interactive objects come to life. The OPPO AR Glass is equipped with speakers capable of producing 3D directional on the frame instead of on the ear, allowing users to enjoy a more immersive experience with 3D surround sound.

Although the company did not reveal any additional details about the surprise product, what we do know is that Oppo's AR glasses and its new 5G CPE hub, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem, will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2020. Oppo showed off its new tech at the event, including its capability to detect hand gestures to control objects on the screen. Check out the video footage of the AR Glass in action below: