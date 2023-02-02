OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a Month With More Features

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has launched its paid subscription plan for ChatGPT, its text-generating AI that can write like humans.

The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20 a month, and subscribers will receive a number of benefits.

The benefits are general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements.

"ChatGPT Plus is available to the customers in the United States, and we will begin the process of inviting people from our waitlist over the coming weeks," said the company in a statement late on Wednesday.

Expanding Access

"We plan to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible," OpenAI added.

ChatGPT was thrown open for public use late last year.

"Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we've made several important updates and we've seen users find value across a range of professional use-cases, including drafting and editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help, and learning new topics," said the company.

The company will soon launch the (ChatGPT API waitlist), and "we are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability".

OpenAI has also launched a new tool that will distinguish between human-written and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated text.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI.