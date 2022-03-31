OnlyFans: Stripper London Claims Daddy Subscribed To Her X-rated Channel to Watch Her Hot Videos

An OnlyFans model has claimed that her father has subscribed to her X-rated channel to watch her sexy photos and videos every month. According to a report published on the New York Post, when OnlyFans stripper London realized her dad had subscribed to her saucy and exclusive OnlyFans content and had been faithfully watching her sexy performances on a monthly basis, family ties nearly unraveled for her.

"Me realizing 'the Hott3st Daddy' user was my dad getting all my content on my [OnlyFans] every month," London captions her viral TikTok testimonial. The eye-popping post of the stripper from San Diego, California has already racked up over 85,000 views and more than 300 comments from her critics which she had tagged as a "Real story."

Seeing this unusual father-daughter stunt, one of her followers wrote, "Bruh this has to be a crime, ain't no way," while another questioned, "Do you continue to talk to your dad after finding something like that out?"

However, some less judgmental followers of London applauded her dad for supporting his daughter's X-rated online venture.

"Does that mean he is a good or bad dad? Sounds supportive to me," said one, who defended London's daddy. "We love a supportive father," said another, using celebration emojis to laud the act and show their support.

Karla Ramirez Claimed Father Subscribed to Her Exclusive Content on X-rated Site

If true, this isn't the first time an Onlyfans model claiming that her dad has subscribed to daughter's explicit videos. Earlier in January, OnlyFans star Karla Ramirez, who is also popular on TikTok had claimed that her father used phoney names to subscribe to her exclusive and hot content on the X-rated site. Ramirez's believed that her father had fake social media accounts and not only did he subscribed to her hot videos but also offered her cash to perform sexual act on camera.