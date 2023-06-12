Floyd Mayweather's Fight With New York Gangster's Grandson John Gotti III Ends in Massive Brawl [WATCH]

Floyd Mayweather's latest exhibition boxing match with John Gotti III culminated in a full-scale confrontation between the fighters' camps on Sunday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The fight descended into chaos after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight with less than a minute remaining in the sixth round.

Mayweather, 46, has fought a number of bizarre opponents including YouTube stars Logan Paul and Deji since calling it quits on his professional career. John Gotti III, the grandson of one of the most notorious gangsters in America, was his most recent victim on Sunday. A shocking video has emerged that captures the moment members of both camps enter the ring and start the brawl.

Bigger Fight Outside the Ring

Gotti, the New York mob leader's grandson, appeared to be saying "fâ€”k you" to Mayweather as he was disqualified for holding. Seconds later, all hell broke loose.

Gotti III, 30, charged past Bayless and approached Mayweather, landing a couple of blows before the fight was broken off. Within seconds, members of Mayweather's team entered the boxing ring to face off against the red-hot Gotti.

Both boxers were led to their respective locker rooms after the fight, with no injuries being reported.

Tempers initially started to fray when Mayweather dominated the bout for the most part and Gotti was caught holding the great boxer illegally in addition to the regular trash-talking.

During the first five rounds of the bout, Mayweather appeared to be playing around with Gotti.

In the fourth round, Gotti received a warning for holding, and Mayweather grinned before connecting with a punch.

Police Intervention Required

The fight took such a wild turn that police were forced to step in as security was unable to control the situation. Mayweather was escorted out of the arena as the rival camps refused to put an end to the brawl, which spilled over into the backstage area.

In the midst of the chaos, John II, Gotti's father, joined him in his changing room, according to The Mirror.

No arrests were made, with the threat of charges from police for anyone who didn't leave immediately finally bringing an end to the chaos.

"Enemy for life," Gotti III said on Instagram. "Never put me down or stopped me. It was DQ for no reason."

Boxer Clareesa Shields documented the chaos on social media while watching from ringside. "What the fâ€”k, man!" Shields said as a mass crowd of people filled the ring.

Mayweather last competed in 2017, defeating UFC fighter Conor McGregor to raise his perfect record to 50-0.

He has participated in seven exhibition fights since his retirement from boxing. However, Sunday's match was the first to result in a disqualification.

Gotti III, who had a record of 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts, switched to boxing and went 2-0 Before facing Mayweather.

Also featured on the odd card was a bare-knuckle scrap between Hector Lombard and Eric Turner, a former UFC fighter, and Jarrell Miller, who threw himself into the ring before losing to Antonio Zepeda in four rounds.