OnlyFans Model Earns $10,000 By Offering Hot Bath, Porn Star Experience in Bed To Lonely Men on Valentine's Day

An OnlyFans model who goes by the name Kiara Lord is raking in $10,000 (Â£7300) by offering adult star experiences to lonely customers on a most romantic day such as Valentine's Day. According to an exclusive report published by the Daily Star, the adult star has revealed her extra income from from Valentine's Day every year, claiming that there are plenty of "lonely" people who are willing to pay her for her services.

Model Lord runs her OnlyFans account and also offers her services as an escort, During an interactive session on the 'I Hate Porn Podcast' she revealed that she sees a huge increase in demand for her escort services in the run-up to the romantic Valentine's Day.

"Absolutely... everything, people just want to make sure they don't feel lonely, and they don't have the time to feel that way," she said, according to Daily Star.

"So they would purchase way more videos, or even Skype sessions, or dates. I think it's good, you don't have to feel alone on Valentine's Day," Lord further added.

The model even explained that her business strategy is similar to most other businesses, as to make most out of the opportunity, she strategises her content and promotion plans to lure in new followers.

"It's very profitable, just like for any other business. I think it's a great time to push, and just make that dollar. I would say I could, not double the money, but somewhere around that. I would earn perhaps $10,000 (Â£7300)," Lord said.

The model also went on to explain what her special Valentine's Day offers look like. She said, "It's basically five hours. Two hours is a dinner together, and then my place, hot bath together (with) some Champagne. And then porn star experience in bed."

"It's unforgettable, because it's so special," she emphasised.

Valentine's day is the most romantic day of the year and couples make special arrangements to celebrate the annual festival of love to share their feelings for each other. But for those who are single, the day can also be an opportunity to explore new things, as a distraction to overcome the loneliness and boredom from love-sick Instagram feeds.