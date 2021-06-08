OnlyFans: Floyd Mayweather Joins X-Rated Site To Share Exclusive Content With Fans

Boxing hall of fame Floyd Mayweather joined OnlyFans, the X-rated platform used by millennials to earn millions by selling exclusive photos and videos. The official Twitter handle of "OnlyFans" shared the boxing icon's entry into the adult content world. "Did you hear? Face screaming in fear That's right! @FloydMayweather has joined OnlyFans Boxing gloveCollision symbol The hall of fame boxing icon is going the full 12 rounds, delivering knockout blows of exclusive content Fire So step into the ring and join #TMT today at: http://onlyfans.com/floydmayweather," the OnlyFans Twitter post read.

Well, Mayweather is not the only one seeking an opportunity to earn millions by selling hot and exclusive content on the internet. From musicians, chefs, yoga instructors, dancers, fitness enthusiasts, singers, actors, strippers, well-known celebrities, and sex workers, all these people have joined OnlyFans only for a single reason, is to make a passive income every year. The X-rated site has already hosted millions of content creators, who are already making a huge difference in their lives.

Fenix International Limited owns the OnlyFans site, which has been created by CEO Timothy Stokely, an accomplished British tech entrepreneur. OnlyFans was founded 4 years ago in September 2016.

Floyd Mayweather on Twitter

"From Pretty Boy To Money Mayweather" says a tweet on boxer Mayweather's Twitter account. It seems the professional boxer, who has over 7 million followers on the social media platform, is trying to get the attention of his fans on OnlyFans too.

Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend

Floyd Mayweather is dating Anna Monroe, who often makes headlines for her stripping on social media. Monroe recently shared a photo flaunting her cleavage on her official Instagram account leaving fans very little to imagine.

Bisexual Pastor Nikole Mitchell To British Model Demi Rose

Nikole Mitchell, a bisexual church pastor-turned-stripper for OnlyFans, created a huge buzz for her bold move to join the adult site, which often leaves people questioning the ethical aspects of the X-rated platform. Recently, British modeling beauty Demi Rose also joined the platform that has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

OnlyFans, which is a content subscription service based in London, has been in news ever since its inception in the online content marketing business. The adult content-creating platform allows easy and direct communication between celebrities and their fans. It is one of the fastest-growing sites in 2021.