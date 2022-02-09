OnlyFans: Brazilian Air Force Lieutenant Quits Job After 11 Years to Pursue Raunchy Career

A Brazilian military serviceman quit her day job of 11 years to launch an OnlyFans account full-time and post NFSW photos and videos online. Acassia Marina Jorge Diniz, who goes by the name 'Caca Diniz' on the X-rated platform, was an Air Force Lieutenant before becoming a stripper for OnlyFans, which is one of the most popular platform involving sex workers, influencers and models. Users can subscribe to Diniz' exclusive content for $17 per month and get access to her sexy photos and videos.

Speaking to a local media, the former airwoman said that she quit the Brazilian Air Force last year. Now, Diniz has taken up the role of a digital content creator apart from claiming to be a physical education teacher and a sports nutrition specialist in Para, Brazil. Moreover, Diniz isn't the only professional to take a risk of quitting their mainstream day job to rake in millions by venturing into the adult entertainment industry.

Earlier, a Boston nurse quit her job to become an OnlyFans Stripper and sharing videos of 'having sex with husband' online. Allie Rae, 37, who is a nurse-turned-OnlyFans sex worker, is currently raking in over $250,000 per month by sharing hot videos from her sex life.

Cop forced to Resign After Colleagues Discover OnlyFans Page

In a another similar incident, a woman, Melissa Williams was forced to "resign" after her colleagues discovered her raunchy OnlyFans account.

According to reports, Williams started creating explicit content on the X-rated site since May 2020 only to spice up her sex life. "My personal sex life was entirely separate and never affected my ability to do my job," she told Jam Press.

However, her colleagues had started following her page to "investigate her conduct" and shared the X-rated images of Williams to local force and jail staff. Williams revealed that after her boss discovered the act, a complaint was filed against her.

"I was never in uniform in any of my images. I used a fake persona â€“ most of my fans think I'm a stay-at-home mom. It felt like my bosses were policing my bedroom," Williams said adding that it was her dream to serve as a police officer ever since she was 14.

"I loved my job â€“ but how could I go back to work in an environment like that? It was hard being a woman in the force. People have always been jealous of me because I am successful, attractive and confident," Williams said.