One Win Teaser Features Team Up Between Volleyball Coach Song Kang Ho, Team Owner Park Jung Min 

Upcoming K-movie One Win has released new stills of the cast members. The teaser images feature a team-up between volleyball coach Kim Woo Jin (portrayed by Song Kang Ho) and team owner Kang Jung Won (played by Park Jung Min). The stills show them cheering on the volleyball team, Pink Storm. The coach and the team owner cheer the players together from the stadium.

Another set of photos shows the members of Pink Storm getting ready to face their opponents. The team members enter the court determined to become successful at least once during the season. The stills show Jung Won and Woo Jin loudly cheering the team members.

Cast member Kang Ho recently shared some details about their characters. The actor described the movie as a sports drama that will narrate the personal growth of a volleyball player-turned-coach. The character often faced setbacks in his life. However, his life takes an unexpected turn after he receives an offer as the head coach of a women's volleyball team.

"There's something relatable and endearing about him, as he has experienced failures and shortcomings just like all of us," Kang Ho said.

Meanwhile, Jung Min said team owner Jung Won is a unique character with zero experience in volleyball. He decided to work with a women's volleyball team only to gain public attention.

"I aimed to showcase a quirky team owner unlike any we've seen before, but who also has genius marketing skills," the actor said.

One Win stars Song Kang Ho, Park Jeong Min, and Jang Yoon Ju. Jeong Min will appear as an attention-seeking team member. His character, Kang Jung Won, will announce a prize money of 2 billion won (approximately $1.5 million) if his team wins the game. Yoon Ju will portray a volleyball player named Bang Soo Ji. She has been on the bench for 20 years. A team-up between Yoon Ju and Kang Ho would bring in a lot of comic moments in the film.

The other cast members are Park Myung Hoon, Lee Min Ji, Lee Joo Young as Hani, Na Hyun Woo, Kim Yeon Koung as a rookie player, and Lee Sook Ja as a commentator. Shin Yeon Shick, known for winning several Screenplay awards for his work Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, will write, direct, and produce the movie. One Win will hit big screens in December.