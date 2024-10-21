One Win: Parasite Actor Song Kang Ho to Portray Volleyball Coach in Upcoming Sports Drama Film

Song Kang Ho will appear as a volleyball coach in the upcoming film One Win. The actor is known for his performance in various K-movies, like The Attorney, A Taxi Driver, and Parasite. Kang Ho will portray Kim Woo Jin, a volleyball coach known in the field for his failures. The film follows the coach as he showcases his relatable personality and charm.

The movie revolves around a professional volleyball team of women. It shows the challenges the team members and their coach as they decide to change their fate once. The team that never tasted a win and a coach who is least interested in winning a game team up for just one win. A coach who has never tasted victory works with a team that has no idea about how to succeed in the game.

The production team recently revealed a poster announcing the release month of this K-movie. It shows a bouncing volleyball and a smiling Woo Jin in front of a One Win Korean title. The poster also depicts the vibrant energy of players on the volleyball court as they compete to win just once. The film will hit the big screens in December.

One Win Casts

The upcoming K-movie stars Song Kang Ho, Park Jeong Min, and Jang Yoon Ju. Jeong Min will appear as an attention-seeking team member. His character, Kang Jung Won, will announce a prize money of 2 billion won (approximately $1.5 million) if his team wins the game. Yoon Ju will portray a volleyball player named Bang Soo Ji. She has been on the bench for 20 years. A team-up between Yoon Ju and Kang Ho could bring in a lot of comic moments in the film.

The other cast members are Park Myung Hoon, Lee Min Ji, Lee Joo Young as Hani, Na Hyun Woo, Kim Yeon Koung as a rookie player, and Lee Sook Ja as a commentator. Shin Yeon Shick, known for winning several Screenplay awards for his work Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, will write, direct, and produce the movie.