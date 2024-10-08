Hear Me: Our Summer Cast Hong Kyung Opens Up About In Upcoming Film

Actor Hong Kyung, who won the Baeksang Arts Award in 2020 for his performance in the movie Innocence, has opened up about his role in the upcoming film Hear Me: Our Summer. The romance movie features the actor as a college graduate named Yong Jun. The character who boldly pursues love while searching for his dream.

Hong Kyung shared that he spent nearly three months learning sign language as part of his preparations to portray Yong Jun. According to the actor, the character communicates with his lover in sign language. He learned to focus on the other person and pay attention to their expressions while preparing for this role.

"When you communicate in sign language, you fully concentrate on the other person. You have to pay attention to their expressions, which allows for deeper emotional immersion," he explained.

Cast and Story

Hear Me: Our Summer is an upcoming South Korean film starring Hong Kyung, Roh Yoon Seo, and Kim Min Ju. Roh Yoon Seo appears as Yeo Reum, Yong Jun's first love. Kim Min Ju portrays Ga Eul, Yeo Reum's supportive younger sister. Yong Jun falls for Yeo Reum at first sight when he was working as a part-timer delivering lunch boxes.

Yong Jun approaches Yeo Reum without hesitation and gradually wins her heart by understanding her situation. The female lead learns to understand her true feelings while in a romantic relationship with the male lead. Ga Eul cheers the onscreen couple.

"Hear Me: Our Summer captures the pains of first love and the changes and growth that come with it, as well as the emotions of that time. The film conveys these themes through various senses, including sign language, the sound of breathing, and even gaze, making it a film that should be experienced in theaters," Hong Kyung shared.

The movie will hit the big screens on Wednesday (November 6).