Uprising: Teaser Features Confrontation Between Childhood Friends Park Jung Min, Kang Dong Won

Uprising is only a week from its premiere on Netflix, and the production team has released a new teaser for the upcoming movie. The newly released promotional clip features a confrontation between childhood friends Jong Ryeo and Cheon Young. Park Jung Min appears as Jong Ryeo, the son of Joseon's most prominent military family. Kang Dong Won portrays Cheon Young, a childhood friend and servant of Jong Ryeo.

The preview video shows how the two friends turned into enemies over the years. Jung Ryeo became a military officer when he grew up and became the closest aide of King Seonjo (Cha Seung Won). Meanwhile, Cheon Young joined forces with the people who were against the King and became a righteous army soldier. Jung Ryeo and Cheon Young face off each other in the footage.

The teaser video shows Jung Ryeo telling his childhood friend he was a fool to befriend a lowly slave and regretting it. Cheon Young, in response, blames Jung Ryeo for branding him as a traitor. He tells his friend he will become a traitor as his friend wishes.

Uprising, the South Korean historical war action film starring Park Jung Min and Kang Dong Won will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 11). Screenwriters Shin Cheol and Park Chan Wook penned the script. Kim Sang Man directed the movie, which tells the story of childhood friends who became enemies during the Japanese invasion of Korea.

Uprising Spoilers

The South Korean historical war action film stars Gang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jung Sung Il, and Cha Seung Won. Seung Won plays King Seonjo, the monarch who receives hatred from his people after he abuses them during the invasion. Shin Rok will portray Bum Dong, a resilient army fighter. Sun Kyu will appear as Kim Ja Ryeong, a yangban (aristocrat). He becomes a loyal army commander. Sung Il will star as Kenshin, a ruthless Japanese commander.

Watch Uprising Teaser Below: