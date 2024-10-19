The Judge From Hell Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Judge From Hell episode 10 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (October 19) at 10:00 pm KST. Detective Han Da On and Judge Kang Bit Na will deal with new challenges in this chapter. According to the production team, actors Kim Jae Young and Park Shin Hye showcased an impressive performance. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

This chapter of the mini-series will focus on the complicated relationship between Kang Bit Na and Han Da On. The viewers can look forward to unexpected plot twists and fascinating story developments. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will face new challenges in this chapter.

"In episode 10, the story intensifies as Bit Na, now capable of feeling emotions, and Da On, consumed by rage, face new challenges. With a new case involving Serial Killer J kicking off, viewers can expect 160 minutes of nonstop excitement. The actors' performances will be more powerful than ever. Please look forward to it," the production team shared.