Once Upon A Small Town Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Once Upon A Small Town ends with episode 12 on Wednesday, September 28, and it will focus on the relationship between Ahn Ja Young and Han Ji Yul. K-drama fans in South Korea can watch the finale on Kakao TV at 7 pm KST.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the final episode on Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a veterinarian named Han Ji Yul, who unwillingly relocates to Heedong village. He was comfortably living in Seoul when he received an invitation from his grandfather.

In the village, he meets a policewoman named Ahn Ja Young. Though the veterinarian and the policewoman were childhood friends, the doctor does not remember much about their past. The finale of Once Upon A Small Town is only a week away, and the followers of this KakaoTV original series are curious to know about Ja Young and Ji Yul.

Once Upon A Small Town Streaming Details

The KakaoTV original series airs at an unusual time as three new episodes are released every week. The mini-series has only five episodes, and the remaining chapters will focus on the relationship between the onscreen couple. The viewers can look forward to dramas, romance, and funny scenes in the upcoming episodes. The duration of each episode will be 30 minutes.

The mini-series has only five episodes, and the remaining chapters will focus on the relationship between the onscreen couple. The viewers can look forward to dramas, romance, and funny scenes in the upcoming episodes. The duration of each episode will be 30 minutes.

