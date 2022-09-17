Big Mouth Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Big Mouth, the MBC drama that premiered on July 29, will complete its 16-episode run on Saturday, September 17. Episode 16 will continue to focus on the challenges faced by lawyer Park Chang Ho and his wife Go Mi Ho. With just a few hours left for the last episode telecast, the viewers are curious to know the fate of their favorite characters.

The K-drama, starring Lee Jong Suk and Im Yoon Ah in lead roles, will air its finale on Saturday, September 17, at 9.50 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, can watch the last episode of this mini-series on Disney+ with subtitles.

Unfortunately, K-drama fans from the US, Canada, the UK, Brazil, South Africa, New Zealand, Europe, Denmark, Mexico, and other parts of the globe, will not the able to watch the show without a VPN. They will have to wait for an international release for the drama. It may take several weeks.

Big Mouth Ending

The last episode of this MBC drama will follow lawyer Chang Ho, known for his 10 percent winning rate. People often referred to him as Big Mouth because of his talkative nature. He gets entangled in a murder case and fingered as a genius swindler. His wife, Go Mi Ho, is trying hard to prove his innocence, and it remains to be seen if she will manage to help him clear his name.

The newly released stills show Chang Ho and Mi Ho gearing up for their final battle against Kim Joo Heon. While Chang Ho gets locked up in a fierce war with Do Ha during a TV debate for mayor candidates, his wife Mi Ho heads to a fish farm with the Big Mouse family to dig up corruption.

Ahead of the finale, the cast members share their final thoughts about the mini-series: