Big Mouth Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Big Mouth, the MBC drama that premiered on July 29, will complete its 16-episode run on Saturday, September 17. Episode 16 will continue to focus on the challenges faced by lawyer Park Chang Ho and his wife Go Mi Ho. With just a few hours left for the last episode telecast, the viewers are curious to know the fate of their favorite characters.
The K-drama, starring Lee Jong Suk and Im Yoon Ah in lead roles, will air its finale on Saturday, September 17, at 9.50 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, can watch the last episode of this mini-series on Disney+ with subtitles.
Unfortunately, K-drama fans from the US, Canada, the UK, Brazil, South Africa, New Zealand, Europe, Denmark, Mexico, and other parts of the globe, will not the able to watch the show without a VPN. They will have to wait for an international release for the drama. It may take several weeks.
Big Mouth Ending
The last episode of this MBC drama will follow lawyer Chang Ho, known for his 10 percent winning rate. People often referred to him as Big Mouth because of his talkative nature. He gets entangled in a murder case and fingered as a genius swindler. His wife, Go Mi Ho, is trying hard to prove his innocence, and it remains to be seen if she will manage to help him clear his name.
The newly released stills show Chang Ho and Mi Ho gearing up for their final battle against Kim Joo Heon. While Chang Ho gets locked up in a fierce war with Do Ha during a TV debate for mayor candidates, his wife Mi Ho heads to a fish farm with the Big Mouse family to dig up corruption.
Ahead of the finale, the cast members share their final thoughts about the mini-series:
- Lee Jong Suk - As this was my return project after a while [since being discharged], it feels different. It was a project I had to consider and think about that much more, but more than anything, I was happy to be able to show a new image. Somehow, all this time has gone by, and it's time to send Chang Ho off. I thank everyone who supported Chang Ho. Thanks to the love you sent, I was able to finish well.
- YoonA - I foremost feel choked up and emotional now that I'm trying to send off 'Big Mouth' and Mi Ho. Meeting the wise and bold Go Mi Ho was a time when I learned a lot as both a human and an actress. More than anything, because viewers gave us so, so much love, I received tons of energy. I sincerely thank you. I was happy thanks to all the viewers who immersed in, watched over, and supported Big Mouth.
- Kim Joo Heon - Thank you so much to the viewers who watched Big Mouth. It was an honor to work with our writer, who wrote our great script and wrote the character of Choi Do Ha, our director who created that character with us, and our many staff members. As my co-stars were so cool and passionate on set, I learned a lot.
- Ok Ja Yeon - I gained a lot of courage while working with such great people. It was a precious time that I won't be able to forget. Please show lots of support for the projects of the actors, directors, and producers of Big Mouth.
- Yang Kyung Won - It feels like it hasn't been that long since the first filming of Big Mouth, but we're already awaiting the final broadcast. I felt regretful during our last filming, but now that we're approaching the final broadcast, my regret is even greater. I was happy thanks to my colleagues and staff members that I was with throughout filming, as well as the viewers who were with us throughout the show. Please be with us until the end of Big Mouth.