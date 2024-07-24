'OMG! This Drama is Driving Me Crazy' - Serendipity's Embrace Episode 2 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 2 aired on tvN on Tuesday (July 23) at 8:40 pm KST. It featured Kim So Hyun as animation producer Lee Hong Joo, Chae Jong Hyeop as Financial Planner Kang Hoo Yeong, Yoon Ji On as writer Bang Jun Ho, and Kim Da Som as English teacher Kim Hye Ji. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Serendipity's Embrace is based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name by writer Nam Ji Eun and illustrator Kim In Ho. It premiered on tvN on Monday (July 22) at 8:40 pm KST. Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It follows financial planner Hoo Yeong, who feels excited after meeting his first love from high school. Hong Joo is an animation producer who does not believe in romantic relationships because of the painful experiences of her past relationship. The mini-series will reveal if Hoo Yeong will succeed in making Hong Joo believe in love again.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil, a friend of Hong Joo and Hye Ji. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother, Baek Do Seon.

The First Date

Hoo Yeong and Hong Joo enjoyed their first date in Serendipity's Embrace episode 2. Thanks to Uncle Baek Wook. He tricked the female lead into believing his niece was back from the US. He requested her to entertain the little one and take her to various places in South Korea. Hong Joo happily accepted the request and prepared a fun day for the little one. The animation producer was awestruck when she saw her high school friend coming out of Uncle Baek Wook's house.

Hong Joo initially hesitated to go out with Hoo Yeong. But then she decided to help him. They enjoyed time at an amusement park and visited a heritage center. There were several heart-fluttering moments between the onscreen couple in the second episode. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama enjoyed watching the onscreen couple getting closer to each other.

The Painful Memories

Serendipity's Embrace episode 2 also focused on the painful memories of Hong Joo with writer Jun Ho. After watching the first episode, the viewers were curious about Jun Ho and Hong Joo. The writer left the country three years back without saying goodbye to the female lead. She felt bad about it and kept wondering about the breakup. When the writer returned to Korea after three years, he approached the female lead. But she felt anxious and decided to maintain a distance from him.

Hoo Yeong helped his high school friend to focus on her career. He stepped forward to stop Jun Ho from approaching Hong Joo again. She was grateful to him for helping her. The chapter teased the beginning of a new romantic journey for the onscreen couple.

Reviews and Reactions

Omg this drama is driving me crazy crazy!!! Episode 2 was so much fun and heart fluttering.

I think Kang Hoo Yeong is her first love only...and she fell for him even before he started falling for her...but because of her friend she kept it to herself...

Time change so fast.10 years ago Hoo Yeong was different. How this time he come forward to help Hong Joo and she also naturally flow with his act.

This guy is seriously getting on my nerves.... After leaving Hong Joo for 3 years without any words, he comes back as if nothing happened. the audacity.

She gave more expressions in a scene than most Kdrama actresses give in a entire show.

The way Hoo Yeong looks at Hong Joo. Even after 10 years, the love is there! Unrequited love is real.

In love with the direction of the show that they are showing both Hong Joo and Hoo Yeong POV simultaneously!!

The Conversations between #HongJoo & #HooYeong are always interesting.

Aaaacckk! The rain just made this moment so much more romantic. I can feel their heartbeats from here!

The first episode didn't hook me too much, but episode 2 did its work! ✨