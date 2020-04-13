Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles literally took her pants off in a viral handstand challenge, raising the bar for several others taking part in the contest on social media. The video, posted by Biles on her Twitter account, has received over 11.3 million views.

Biles, the American gymnast, tweaked the "shirtless handstand challenge" by removing her pink-coloured sweatpants in less than a minute while doing the handstand without any wall support. Biles used her feet to strip off her pants as she used her hands to balance her body upside down. Biles did not challenge anyone in her post.

What is handstand challenge?

The challenge which caught the fancy of Hollywood celebrities including Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, and Jake Gyllenhaal requires a participant to try wearing a t-shirt while maintaining a wall-supported handstand.

However, experts suggest that it may result in injury. For participating in the challenge, one needs to practice handstands. Furthermore, one needs to maintain the handstand for a long time to undertake the challenge.

The challenge went viral online after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland posted his attempt on Instagram on April 1. Tagging actor Ollie Gardner, who challenged him, in his post, Holland wrote: "Thanks @Ollieg for this one mate." He then went on to nominate his Spider-Man: For From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds.

However, after Biles' epic pants off handstand went viral, Reynolds was quick to back off from the challenge after he wrote "No" on his Twitter.

Celebrities surprised at Biles flexibility

Awestruck by Biles' version of handstand challenge, Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen wrote: "Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally."

Previously, US Olympian Lolo Jones completed the challenge by wearing two shirts and having a sip of wine, all while maintaining a perfect handstand. She captioned her video posted on Twitter: "When I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt... first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven't seen a man in 25 days and also."

Gyllenhaal who took on the challenge, posted the video on his Instagram story, with the caption: "Wait, what's the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??"