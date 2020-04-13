The coronavirus quarantine period has got models, actresses and influencers -- all spiced up, as several of them have steamed up their social media platforms by sharing revealing pictures of themselves and obviously, their followers aren't complaining about it either and enjoying every bit of it.

Just recently, Love Island star Jessica Gale soared the temperatures to a whole new level as she posted an extremely revealing picture of herself sporting nothing but a transparent, light blue lacy lingerie set and as she posed at the comfort of her bed. The blonde beauty is seen turning her back towards her larger than life window, mostly giving her neighbors an eye spectacular view of the shoot.

That's such a stunning picture, right? This has to be the best and the hottest quarantine post and Jessica Gale nailed every bit of it. She captioned the image as, ''Staying home in the prettiest set from @shein_gb. Use my code 15JESSG for money off Product code: 832390 #StayInWithSHEIN #ad.'' It looks like even during the lockdown, Jessica is collaborating with fashion brands and keeping herself busy with work.

Jessica Gale and Ched Uzor's relationship in turbulent waters?

Despite Jessica Gale and Ched Uzor stay together in one roof, surprisingly, she's not posted a single picture with him and rumours are rife that the quarantine period has caused trouble in their relationship. Taking to Instagram stories, Jessica addressed a fan question, "Are you and Ched still together I never see you most post much?" for which she typed down a lengthy answer confirming they're still a couple and have decided to keep their private moments private.

She responded to the question, "Yeah, me and Ched are still together. About the whole posting thing, I feel like we are maybe quite private and I don't feel the need to plaster him all over social media whenever we do something or whenever we go out.'' She also stated that she makes it a point to keep her phone away and spend quality time with him during the quarantine. ''We put our phones away and enjoy each others company," she said.

However, despite claiming that things are normal between her and Ched, she revealed they're yet to take their romance to the next level. She continued: "Me and Ched aren't official yet. I feel like it hasn't been that long. We've come out the villa and we're getting to know each other in a different way, like you get to know what they're really like. We're taking it chill," she summed it up.