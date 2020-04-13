The Undertaker versus AJ Styles' match at WrestleMania 36 won a lot of appreciation from the fans. This clash has also paved way for the talks pertaining to the Deadman locking horns with Sting in this format.

In an interaction with Renee Young and Brad Gilmore, Booker T spoke about the Boneyard match and how a pandemic like Coronavirus outbreak forced the WWE to come up with creative match. The WWE Hall of Famer also said that he would loved to have such matches during his times.

"People always wonder if they are ever going to see that match. Sting vs. The Undertaker. This would actually be a way to go out there and do it because I don't think The Undertaker took one bump.

That's the beauty of being able to go out there and create magic, and I'll tell you, this is where I thought WWE was really going to shine and really bring out the machine and the magic. I'll go back to when they brought the hologram Bray Wyatt thing back, and it was so awesome. I was like, 'man, this is cool stuff right here,' and they [have] the ability to do great stuff here and to do so many different things with this time we're going through right now," WWE Inc quotes him as saying in his conversation with Young and Gilmore.

The Undertaker and Sting has been a dream match for millions of fans across the globe. Although the WWE had considered the idea, it could never execute the match for some reasons.

After The Undertaker's botched up match with Goldberg, the dream of Taker vs Berg started becoming a distant dream. However, the Deadman's performance at Boneyard match has kept the fans' dream alive.