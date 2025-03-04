Olivia Wilde Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction as She Steals the Show in Braless Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Olivia Wilde made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, wearing a sheer ivory dress by Chloé. The 40-year-old actress, who also attended Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars event, showcased her toned figure in the '70s-inspired ensemble. The delicate, see-through gown featured a plunging neckline that subtly highlighted Olivia's cleavage.

She paired the ethereal outfit with matching, playful underwear, subtly revealing her toned backside, risking major wardrobe malfunction. To complement the flowing dress, Wilde accessorized with a small, round purse featuring gold hardware. Her look was curated by celebrity stylist Karla Welch, with makeup done by Georgie Eisdell. And Wilde carried the look with panache at the Oscars.

Making a Wilde Statement

The "Don't Worry Darling" director gave her 4.1 million followers a glimpse into her getting-ready process, sharing behind-the-scenes photos. Her long, flowing blonde-highlighted hair was styled by Barb Thompson, cascading down her back in loose, tousled waves.

In one post, she joked, "Cool that the Oscars are the last day of a multi-night bender to really test everyone's resilience."

She also shared a selfie while having her makeup done, playfully captioning it, "Fix(her) upper process."

Some Oscars parties were canceled due to the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in January. However, the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair pre-Oscars dinner proceeded as planned.

Wilde attended the event in style, wearing a chic YSL pantsuit with wide-legged trousers, paired with a button-up shirt and tie.

Robert Downey Jr., 59, stepped out in a stylish gray and black suit, while his wife, Susan Downey, 51, dazzled in a shimmering cranberry sequin gown.

The Iron Man star exuded sophistication in a deep gray, double-breasted jacket with a sleek finish. He paired it with pleated, flared black trousers and completed the ensemble with polished black boots.

Susan flaunted her slender frame in a one-shoulder dress featuring a diagonal slit at the chest.

Justin Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, looked cozy together as they arrived at the event.

Meanwhile, Shrinking actress Jessica Williams, 35, turned heads in a low-cut ivory gown that accentuated her curves.

A Stylish Affair

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn looked stylish as they posed closely together on the red carpet. Mulaney, 42, looked elegant in an ivory tuxedo jacket paired with a matching dress shirt and a classic black bow tie.

He completed his look with black trousers and polished black dress shoes while affectionately wrapping his arm around his wife's waist.

Olivia, 44, turned heads in a strapless, two-tone gown featuring black and olive green hues. She looked radiant with soft pink makeup that highlighted her features, finishing the look with a glossy touch on her lips.

Sarah Paulson, 50, made a bold statement in a voluminous red dress bursting with character.

The American Horror Story star stood out in the striking ensemble, which extended beyond her frame with its dramatic, puffed design.

Keeping the focus on her daring outfit, she styled her dark hair in a sleek updo with a center part. She complemented the look with black accessories, including a structured handbag and matching heels.

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated the finest films of 2024, with the glamorous event taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.