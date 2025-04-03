The Old Woman with the Knife: Story, Cast, Preview, Spoilers, Release Date, and More

The Old Woman with the Knife is an upcoming South Korean action thriller film starring Lee Hye Young and Kim Sung Cheol. It is based on a novel of the same name, written by Gu Byeong Mo. The movie revolves around a legendary assassin, Hornclaw, who is in her 60s. This film will feature an intense showdown between Hornclaw and the mysterious killer, Bullfight. The killer spends his life hunting the legendary assassin.

Screenwriter Kim Dong Wan wrote the script for this movie with Min Kyu Dong. Director Min Kyu Dong helmed the action thriller while Min Jin Soo produced it. The film premiered in February at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival as part of its Berlinale Special program. Lee Hye Young portrays Hornclaw, and Kim Sung Cheol plays Tuu. The other cast members include Yang Ju Mi, Kim Moo Yeol, and Yeon Woo Jin.

Here is everything about the upcoming action thriller, The Old Woman with the Knife, including the story and cast.

The Old Woman with the Knife Preview

The action thriller will primarily focus on the showdown between Hornclaw and Bullfight. The first-look poster highlights the tension between the two rivals and captures their intense confrontation. Meanwhile, the second poster focuses on Hornclaw, featuring her back. Her grey hair is adorned using a sharp, red hairpin.

The trailer shares a glimpse of Hornclaw's journey as a legendary assassin. It begins with a chilling line from the assassin's mentor, who tells her to do things calmly and confidently. The video then focuses on Seol Hwa, whose face is covered in blood. Gradually, the viewers see the transformation of Seol Hwa into a legendary assassin, Hornclaw. The clip features a showdown between Hornclaw and Bullfight. It shows the Bullfight saying, "Now that she's old and useless, isn't she just a piece of trash that needs to be thrown away?".

The Old Woman with the Knife Spoilers

The production team has released a new sneak peek photo introducing Kim Moo Yeol as Ryu. He is the founder of Shinseongbangyeok and the mentor of Hornclaw. Ryu finds young Seol Hwa dying on the street and recognizes her potential. He saves her and trains to become the legendary assassin. According to director Min Kyu Dong, Ryu introduces Hornclaw to a dangerous world. Ryu teaches her the purpose and meaning of life.

The Old Woman with the Knife will premiere in South Korea on Thursday (May 1).