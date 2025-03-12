The Haunted Palace: WJSN Member Bona Transforms Into a Shaman in Upcoming SBS Drama

The Haunted Palace is an upcoming SBS drama scheduled to premiere in April. The mini-series will introduce WJSN member Bona as a shaman and narrate her story after she becomes possessed by the Eight Feet Tall spirit. The historical fantasy romantic comedy drama will focus on the complicated relationship between the shaman and an Imugi, an imaginary creature in Korean folklore. The creature can spend a millennium in water and transform into a dragon after acquiring Yeouiju, a magical jewel.

Apart from Bona, the K-drama stars BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Hoon, Gil Hae Yeon, Kim In Kwon, Son Byung Ho, Han Soo Yeon, Han So Eun, Shin Seul Ki, Lee Won Jong, and Cho Han Gyul. Screenwriter Yoon Soo Jung wrote the script, and Yoon Sung Sik directed it.

Here is everything about The Haunted Palace, like the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The historical fantasy romantic comedy-drama focuses on the complicated relationship between a female shaman, an Imugi, and an Eight Feet Tall spirit holding a grudge against the king. Bona will portray Yeo Ri, the only granddaughter of a famous shaman. Though Yeo Ri has extraordinary spiritual abilities, she decides to live a quiet life as an artisan.

Yook Sungjae will appear in dual roles -- as a royal inspector and an evil Imugi spirit. Inspector Gang Cheol Yi is known for his striking looks and warm-hearted charm. However, Imugi is sharp-witted, arrogant, and has immense power. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the bittersweet romantic journey between Yeo Ri and Gang Cheol Yi due to misfortune and fate. The producers teased an engaging tension for the complicated relationship between a shaman and an Imugi.

Kim Ji Hoon will play King Yi Sung, a visionary ruler known for his commanding presence and fearless leadership qualities. He teams up with the shaman and the Imugi to fight against the vengeful spirit.

Preview and Spoilers

Cast member Yook Sungjae opened up about his dual roles in the upcoming SBS historical fantasy romantic comedy-drama. The actor said the drama gave him an opportunity to experience a variety of flavors. He asked the viewers to watch the transformation of Yoon Gap to the evil Imugi spirit Gang Cheol Yi.

"This is a drama where you can experience a variety of flavors. I think I'll be able to show a surprising twist as Kang Cheol takes over the restrained and disciplined character of Yoon Gap," Yook Sungjae shared.