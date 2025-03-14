Hyper Knife: Meet the Cast of Upcoming Medical Drama

Hyper Knife is an upcoming medical drama scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (March 19). It will feature Park Eun Bin, Sul Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young, and Park Byung Eun in lead roles.
Park Eun Bin will portray a brilliant neurosurgeon named Dr. Jung Se Ok. Sul Kyung Gu will play her mentor and senior neurosurgeon, Choi Deok Hee. Yoon Chan Young will play Seo Young Joo, Se Ok's ally, and Park Byung Eun will star as anesthesiologist Han Hyun Ho.
With only five days left for the premiere of the upcoming medical drama Hyper Knife, the production team has released new character posters. The posters capture the tangled emotions of each character, teasing the tension that is building up in the story.
Meet the Cast of Hyper Knife
- Park Eun Bin - Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Castaway Diva star will return to the small screens after a year with this medical crime thriller drama. She will portray neurosurgeon Jung Se Ok in the mini-series. The newly released poster features the complicated emotions of Jung Se Ok while highlighting hatred and deep resentment. The tagline reads: "Aren't you scared? You have no idea how I'll operate on you".
- Sul Kyung Gu - The actor returned to the small screens after two decades with the Netflix political drama The Whirlwind in 2024. He will portray senior neurosurgeon Choi Deok Hee in Hyper Knife. The character poster of Choi Deok Hee showcases his commanding presence. It focuses on his deep understanding and confidence in Jung Se Ok. The tagline for the poster reads: "A surgical mistake because of your pride? Be serious".
- Yoon Chan Young - All of Us Are Dead star is all set to entertain his fans with another K-drama soon. His role in Hyper Knife could be different from the recent television projects, including Delivery Man and High School Return of a Gangster. Yoon Chan Young will appear as Seo Young Joo in the medical crime thriller drama. His character poster captures his desperation to protect Jung Se Ok while showcasing his fear and hesitation. The tagline reads as follows: Why are you doing this...? This time, you absolutely can't".
- Park Byung Eun - Moving and The Bequeathed actor will appear as an anesthesiologist named Han Hyun Ho in Hyper Knife. His character poster showcases his conflicting emotions towards Jung Se Ok. The tagline accompanying the poster reads: "Maybe it's because I think your talent is too valuable to waste."