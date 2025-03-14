Hyper Knife: Meet the Cast of Upcoming Medical Drama

Hyper Knife is an upcoming medical drama scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (March 19). It will feature Park Eun Bin, Sul Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young, and Park Byung Eun in lead roles.

Park Eun Bin will portray a brilliant neurosurgeon named Dr. Jung Se Ok. Sul Kyung Gu will play her mentor and senior neurosurgeon, Choi Deok Hee. Yoon Chan Young will play Seo Young Joo, Se Ok's ally, and Park Byung Eun will star as anesthesiologist Han Hyun Ho.

With only five days left for the premiere of the upcoming medical drama Hyper Knife, the production team has released new character posters. The posters capture the tangled emotions of each character, teasing the tension that is building up in the story.

Meet the Cast of Hyper Knife