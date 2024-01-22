Oklahoma Town Rocked by Pastor's Shocking Child Abuse Scandal: Arrested with Wife for Brutal Mistreatment of Eight Children

In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a pastor and his wife in an Oklahoma town are facing charges of alleged child abuse. Keith and Candy Holt stand accused of the brutal mistreatment of at least eight children, involving beatings, isolation, and neglect, according to local authorities.

Details of the alleged abuse present a disturbing image. Police reports suggest that the Holts used a wooden board to administer beatings on the children, with some enduring up to 40 blows each. The couple is also alleged to have subjected the children to days of isolation in a bathroom without access to food or water as a form of punishment.

The investigation kicked off earlier this month following a tip from the state Department of Human Services, indicating children left unattended in the Holt residence. Concerns escalated with subsequent calls from worried residents. Although initial attempts by the police to enter the home on Jan. 14 were rebuffed, DHS involvement on Jan. 15 allowed officers to gain access, uncovering evidence that led to the couple's arrest.

The children, aged between 2 and 17, were promptly removed from the home and placed under protective custody. Keith Holt, who identified himself as the lead pastor of the House of Prayer Church, faces charges of child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect. His wife, Candy Holt, is charged with enabling child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect. Notably, the House of Prayer Church publicly disavowed any connection with Keith Holt, asserting that John and Nellie Jack are the true senior pastors.

"The article that is online about the House of Prayer, senior pastor is not the truth. John and Nellie Jack are the senior pastors," the church stated in a post. "We do not condone child abuse in any form. Please pray for our church."

As the investigation unfolds, additional details are anticipated to surface. This case underscores the crucial importance of remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicions of child abuse to authorities.