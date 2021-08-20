Sara Walsh: Anti-Vax Missouri State Rep's Husband Who Mocked Coronavirus Deaths on Social Media Dies of Covid-19

Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh's husband, Steve Walsh, has died of Covid-19, the Republican lawmaker announced on Thursday.

"It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven's glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer," she wrote on Twitter. He was 63.

Steve and Sara were Both Unvaccinated

Steve and Sara Walsh both tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. While Sara recovered from the disease, Steve was hospitalized placed on a ventilator to assist him in breathing.

Sara had tweeted earlier this month that her husband was "very sick." The couple was not vaccinated. According to the Associated Press, Sara said previously that she did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and she was concerned about risk factors, although research has shown it is safe.

KRCG-TV reported that she also said she was not concerned about being vaccinated because she had been healthy since the pandemic began.

Steve Mocked Coronavirus Deaths on Twitter

Steve, whowas the communications director for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, tweeted about how Covid-19 led to only a "fraction of 1 percent" American deaths in February.

In response to a Supreme Court ruling against a ban on indoor church services, Steve wrote: "This decision allows people to attend church services. If you choose not to attend worship services for fear you will be one of the fraction of 1 percent of Americans who die from COVID you simply don't have to attend. Problem solved. Good grief!"

Walsh was first elected to the state House in 2017 and is currently running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 4th congressional seat, as Hartzler runs for Senate.

"We loved Steve for his enormous heart, passion for life, and the joy he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. His love of God and his beautiful wife, Sara, was undeniable," Hartzler said in a statement.