Oklahoma Teacher's Aide Arrested for Sexual Relationship with Student 2 Weeks into Job

An Oklahoma teacher's aide was arrested for having sex with a student after it was revealed she started a relationship with the teen just two weeks into the job.

Ashley Waffle, 22, a temporary teacher's aide with Granite Public Schools, was charged with second-degree rape over the alleged sexual encounters with the student.

Waffle had Sex with the Student Twice at Her Apartment

Waffle began her employment on Oct. 10, and started exchanging messages with a 16-year-old on Oct. 25 on Snapchat, KSWO reported.

The outlet said that school officials alerted police over rumored liaisons between the student and Waffle that were spreading around the small Oklahoma town that has a population of less than 1,800 people.

According to court documents, Waffle had relations with the teen twice at her apartment sometime before Nov. 9, KSWO reported. Waffle is currently being held at the Greer County jail, according to the outlet.

School District Releases Statement

District superintendent Missy Berry told parents in a letter this week that they were cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation continues. Waffle was fired Waffle on Nov. 10 in the wake of the allegations and is now facing up to 15 years in jail for each of the two second-degree rape charges.

"Ashley Waffle was briefly a Temporary Teacher's Aide for the Granite Public Schools. Ms Waffle was employed on October 10, 2022, and her employment terminated on November 10, 2022," Berry said in the statement. Ms Waffle is no longer an employee of the Granite Public Schools district."

"Granite Public Schools has been working with law enforcement on this matter and will continue to provide any assistance possible," she added before making note of Waffle's arrest

Earlier this year, another Oklahoma teacher's aide was fired and arrested for having sex with an underage student and exchanging explicit photos with the teenager in Holdenville, Oklahoma.

As previously reported, Logan Elizabeth Gibbs, 26, was charged with rape, solicitation of a minor, lewd or indecent proposal to a child, displaying material harmful to a minor and violation against the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.