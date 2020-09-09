US Marshals and law enforcement in Oklahoma are searching for a 22-year-old man for sexually assaulting a six-month-old baby, recording the crime and then distributing the video on social media.

Authorities believe Brice Cage Watkins could be in Oklahoma City and has ties to Enid and Norman. Watkins has been on the run for several weeks after sending video footage of the sickening act to two women.

The Enid and Oklahoma City Police Departments took to social media to ask the public for help to find Watkins and even offered a reward in exchange for information. They also shared images of Watkins along with screenshots of his Facebook profile.

Watkins is wanted on the charges of five felonies, including committing lewd acts to a child, and manufacturing and distributing child pornography, in the Garfield County District Court.

Woman Who Received the Video Recognized the Infant

On August 11, a woman alerted the Norman Police Department after Watkins sent her videos of himself molesting the child. The woman immediately recognized the child in the video as well as the house that Watkins was in as she was a friend of the baby's mother.

Another woman who Watkins sent the video to told authorities that she recognized the accused. She revealed that the videos were sent to her on Facebook Messenger but she had not opened the chat until the following day, when she saw the clip of Watkins doing inappropriate things to a baby she knew.

The woman showed officers the video that Watkins had sent to her along with his message that read, "whose child is this?."

Mistaken Identity

The Edin Police Department announced on Aug. 14 that Watkins had been arrested by their counterparts in Norman but later clarified that it was a case of mistaken identity as the suspect turned out to be someone else.

Norman Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said Norman police contacted a 29-year-old man Aug. 14 who matched Watkins' photograph that had been released by EPD. The man, who was homeless, refused to positively identify himself and fled from police, she said. After he was apprehended, police determined he wasn't Watkins.