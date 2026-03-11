Oil Prices Remain Volatile, IEA Pushes For Release of Record Strategic Oil Reserves

Oil prices fluctuate after IEA considers largest oil reserve release.

U.S., Israel conduct airstrikes on Iran amid escalating conflict.

G7 leaders discuss emergency stockpile release during France-hosted meeting.

Gulf supply disruptions and falling U.S. inventories impact global oil markets.

Market anticipations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) possibly declaring record amount of emergency crude stock as markets responded to claims of the growing conflict in the Middle East led to oil prices both surging and plunging on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures increased by 11 cents or 0.13 percent to $87.91 a barrel at the beginning of Asian trade whilst the U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 7 cents or 0.08 percent to $83.52 a barrel.

The small gains were in the wake of an erratic performance a day prior to that, with the two contracts falling well above 11 percent, the largest one-day percentage change since 2022 after soaring to over $119 a barrel earlier that week. The price fluctuations resorted to according to Reuters came after the Wall Street Journal published the fact that the IEA had offered the biggest coordinated release of oil deposits in its history as a response to supply disruptions caused by the ongoing war with Iran.

According to officials conversant with the deliberations, the proposed release would go beyond the 182 million barrels that have already been being rolled out by the member states of IEA on two emergency drawdowns in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Such report produced an immediate response in the market and it reversed short-time gains in WTI crude since traders might have evaluated the possibility of more supply into the global markets. The IEA and the white house did not respond promptly on a request to comment on the proposal.

Market Volatility is caused by Geopolitical Risks

Geopolitical conditions have taken over oil markets this week with a relationship of increasing tensions in the Middle East after a series of military attacks targeted by the United States, Israel and Iran. U.S and Israeli forces reportedly on Tuesday conducted what authorities termed as the severest airstrikes of the war.

The U.S. military also said that it had sunk 16 Iranian shipping suspected of laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint that is through which about a fifth of the world oil shipments are carried. Further developments increased the fears that shipping routes and energy infrastructure in the Gulf region would be disrupted.

U.S President Donald Trump threatened to have any mines laid in the Strait cleared off as soon as possible and restated that the United States could escort commercial tankers when required. Nevertheless, the sources in the shipping industry reported to Reuters that the U.S. Navy has up to this point rejected ideas of escorting requests because the risk of being attacked in the region is too high.

According to market analysts the volatile geopolitical environment is incredible volatile to oil trading due to the quick changes in this environment. Bad News Tony Sycamore of IG, a market analyst based in Sydney in a note, said "We still expect crude oil to be very volatile, with headlines driving it within a broad range between $75ish and 105ish over the coming sessions."

Wood Mackenzie, an energy consultancy estimated that the conflict is already "reducing the supply of Gulf oil and refined products by an average of 15 million barrels a day of the disruption that could push crude oil prices up to $150 a barrel should there be an escalation of the situation."

Respondent Strategic Response And Supply Disruptions

It has already impacted energy infrastructure in the region due to the conflict. A source close to the case confirmed by saying that, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had temporarily closed its Ruwais refinery, after a fire erupted at the facility after a drone attack at the facility. It is among the largest refining centers in the Middle East and has a major role to play in the export of fuel in the region.

Saudi Arabia which leads the world in oil exports has been trying to keep the supply intact by boosting exports on its Red Sea export terminal at Yanbu. According to shipping information published by Reuters, the kingdom has increased the volume of flows in the port, but the volumes are not large enough to counter the possible disruptors of shipments across the Strait of Hormuz.

Other oil-producing neighbors such as Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have also scaled down production in the conflict further restricting the supply perspective. This scenario has seen policymakers in key economies look at emergency solutions to stabilize the energy markets.

The G7 leaders will then conduct talks on Wednesday on the issue of possible joint release of strategic oil reserves. French President Emmanuel Macron will also preside over a virtual summit of political leaders of the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to assess how the Middle East conflict affects the supply of energy in the world.

The approach suggested by the IEA is the one that is indicative of the anxieties of governments that any further instability in the Gulf will lead to a fresh wave of oil prices and exacerbation of inflationary strains in the leading economies.

Stocks Data And Future Prospects

The inventory data in the United States also draws a close attention of market participants, who can get the relevant information regarding demand trends in the largest oil consumer of the world. The U.S. crude and gasoline and distillate inventories decreased during the past week as indicated by market sources who cited the American petroleum institute data.

According to Reuters data, the declining inventories have offered some relief to the oil prices even amidst the general uncertainty that existed about supply disruptions and possible emergency release of the strategic reserves. The scale of the declines is awaited by traders on government figures provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration later in the day.

The geopolitical developments have also been noted to see a revising of market outlooks by financial institutions. Morgan Stanley analysts indicated that even in case the conflict eased in the in near future, energy markets might continue to be disrupted over some time.

Even a swift solution is likely to suggest months of energy market havoc but, Morgan Stanley said in a note. The extreme swings in the price in this week reinforce the fact that the sentiment in the oil markets can change very rapidly as traders react to the geopolitical risk, policy intervention and supply reports all at once.

The international energy markets are still eyeing the events in the Middle East and how this situation will affect the flow of supplies in the forthcoming weeks, as the governments struggle to decide between the emergency stockpile releases and the producers struggle to reroute their exports.