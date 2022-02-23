Ohio Teacher Fired After Her Sex Tape Airdropped to Hundreds of Students

Cleveland Police are investigating the leak of an explicit sex video involving a teacher at the Ginn Academy to more than 200 students at the school.

According to a police report, officers responded on Feb. 15 to a complaint regarding a sex video involving a teacher and her boyfriend that had been sent to students.

Teacher Claims She Did Not Send the Explicit Video

When she was questioned, the unidentified teacher said she had heard rumors that the video, which was on her personal cellphone, had been shared but told police she was not the one to share it.

Officials say the video was sent out on Feb. 7 and airdropped to students in the school who owned iPhones, which is no less than 200 students. There were four to five other videos sent out, but it remains unclear what was contained on each video. Only one of the videos sent is believed to contain content of a sexual nature. The matter is now being investigated by the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit

Teacher Removed from School Pending Investigation

In a statement to 3News, the Ginn Academy confirmed that the teacher has been removed from the school while officials investigate how the explicit video got sent out and how it ended up in the hands of so many students.

"We don't comment on personnel matter," school officials said. "We can, however, confirm that a teacher has been removed from Ginn Academy and is not working with students pending the outcome of an investigation."

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District also confirmed that the teacher was no longer working with students pending a sex crimes investigation. No charges have been filed against the teacher.

Last month, a teacher's aide from Pataskala, Ohio, was fired and arrested for having sex with a student in the parking lot of a local school and church. Mackenzee D. Webb, 26, was charged with sexual battery and tampering with evidence after admitting to having a sexual relationship with the student, as previously reported.