Ohio School Board President Resigns After Video Shows Him Trying to Meet 11-Year-Old Girl for Sex [VIDEO]

The Goshen Local Schools board president resigned on Sunday after video footage of a sting operation that occurred in Indiana was shared online.

"Goshen Local Schools board president resigned on Sunday after an incident in Indiana, according to Goshen Local Schools Superintendent, Darrell Edwards," WLWT-TV reports. "According to Edwards, a video was posted to YouTube on Saturday evening showing the school board president, John Gray, being handcuffed by law enforcement."

The 83-minute video was posted by Predator Catchers Indianapolis. The group says Gray drove three hours from home because thought he was meeting an 11-year-old girl. The video starts off with a woman claiming to be the girl's mother confronting Gray inside Dollar General store as a male member of the volunteer group starts filming the interaction.

'I Had No Intention of Doing Anything'

Gray, 60, is asked to "step outside" before he tries to plead his innocence by claiming he had "no intention of doing anything" to the girl. "How old was the girl you were talking to?" the woman asks Gray, who responds by saying, "I guess she said she was 12 or 13. Something like that."

The woman asks Gray what they talked about. "Just hanging out," he replies. The woman then says she read some of the messages they exchanged on Kik, a messaging app. Gray then says he started talking to the girl a couple of weeks ago before denying talking about anything "sexual" because she was a minor. He alleged the girl kept trying to bring it up because he believed that's what she wanted.

'A Lot of Kids Out There That Need Help, Need Support'

When asked about why he messaged the girl, Gray nonchalantly says "to talk." "There are a lot of kids out there that need help, need support," he says, before adding that he drove from Cincinnati and was heading to the airport so he decided to meet the girl and buy her some snacks. He said he just wanted to offer her some comfort and warn her against the dangers of Kik and social media.

Gray said he got the girl's number from someone else who told him "she needed help." The group then accused Gray of telling the girl he wanted to "make out" with her and that she had "kissable lips." "I may have," he responds. "Just to make her feel better."

'I Can't Get an Erection'

He also admitted to asking the girl to get down to her lingerie and that he was going to give her a massage. The woman then asks Gray how he would stop himself from going any further if he and the girl ended up doing what they had planned. "I can't get an erection. I don't have that problem," he responds.

The group also pointed out that Gray told the girl he wanted to "rub her p*ssy" and call her "Grandpa." "Only if she wanted," he replies, as he makes another disturbing admission. The group then informs Gray that they know his place of work and the fact that he is married with kids and grandchildren.

They also urge him to speak the truth as they have recordings of his conversations with the girl. "People trust you with their f*cking children and you text them about sexual things. You sick bastard," one of the women is heard saying.

The video ends with Gray being arrested by law enforcement. On Sunday, Goshen police confirmed that they were at Gray's house and he was taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation. Watch the full video below:

School District Releases Statement, Announces Gray's Resignation

The district released a statement on Sunday announcing the resignation.

"To be clear, Saturday's incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School district. Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation we have no other comments at this time," Superintendent Edwards said.