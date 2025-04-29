Ohio Man Fatally Stabbed Indiana Woman, Then Created Fake Profile, Confession to Frame Kentucky Man for the Murder

An Ohio man has been arrested and is facing murder charges for the stabbing of an Indiana woman after he attempted to frame another man for her murder, according to a press release.

On April 14, law enforcement responded to a residence on Hickory Drive in Hanover, Indiana for a welfare check. When they arrived on scene, investigators said they found a woman dead inside the home. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Wilma Robertson of Hanover, Indiana.

On Friday, 34-year-old Nigel Thomas of Oxford, Ohio, was arrested and charged with Robertson's murder. A hearing in the Jefferson Circuit Court will be scheduled once he is extradited to Indiana.

Thomas Created Fake Social Media Profile, Sent Confession Messages to Victim's Family Pretending to be Another Man

According to the release, Thomas stabbed Robertson in her home and then pinned the blame on 33-year-old Shawn Bailey of Louisville, Kentucky. Police initially arrested Bailey for Robertson's murder but he has since been released from custody and charges against him have been dismissed.

According to the release, Thomas engaged in an elaborate plan to frame Bailey for Robertson's death. Authorities say he fabricated evidence to incriminate Bailey, including creating multiple social media accounts in Bailey's name. They say Thomas used those accounts to send messages to Robertson's family pretending to be Bailey, admitting to the murder.

New DNA Evidence Ruled Bailey Out as a Suspect

New evidence, including DNA analysis, excluded Bailey as a suspect. "The criminal justice system is ultimately a search for the truth. Multiple agencies across three states worked tirelessly in their pursuit of all investigative leads to uncover the crimes of Nigel Thomas and clear Shawn Bailey," Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said.